It’s always good to see a young player recognize a true basketball legend. That’s exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers newly acquired power forward/center Dwight Howard did on his first zoom call press conference.
Howard mentioned very prominently late Overbrook High, University of Kansas and Philadelphia 76ers star Wilt Chamberlain who is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game.
“Wilt Chamberlain is my favorite player ever in life,” Howard said. “The only player that I ever wanted to meet my whole life and he played for the 76ers. So, it’s a great honor for me to play for a team that my favorite player played for.”
Howard, 34, brings a good sense of basketball history. If the chips fall in place for him, he could follow down a similar path that Chamberlain traveled in his career. Howard won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers this year. Chamberlain did the same thing.
In 1972, Chamberlain led the Lakers to the NBA championship in his 14th NBA season. The Big Dipper was 35 years-old. He averaged 14.8 points, 19.2 rebounds and led the NBA with a .649 field goal percentage. He was also named MVP of the Finals.
Chamberlain won an NBA championship with the 76ers too. The 1966-67 Sixers team won a league crown featuring Chamberlain, the late Hal Greer, Chet Walker, Luke Jackson, Wali Jones and Billy Cunningham and others. That team was regarded by many experts as the greatest team in NBA history finishing with a 68-13 record. He averaged 24.1 points, 24.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists a game that season. Chamberlain was 31 when he won the first NBA title.
Although Chamberlain was a dominant player in the latter part of his career, he wasn’t the player who averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds a game in 1962. However, he was still a tremendous player. Chamberlain used his knowledge and experience along with his talent to help the Lakers, who had Hall of Famers Jerry West and Gail Goodrich, to capture an NBA crown.
Howard comes to Philadelphia from Los Angeles where he appeared in 18 playoff games, starting seven. During the regular season with the Lakers, he played in 69 games averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 18.9 minutes a game. He played a supporting role to All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Howard could provide the same contributions in Philly with point guard Ben Simmons and center Joel Embiid. Howard, a 6-foot-11, 265-pounder, was originally selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 1 overall pick in 2004 NBA Draft. He’s played in 1,113 games over 16 seasons for the Lakers, Washington, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston and Orlando. He’s played in eight NBA All-Star games.
He seems to have a good understanding of his role. Howard knows the importance of winning a title.
“Winning the championship was everything,” Howard said. “You realize that I could have the best stats in the world and it don’t mean nothing. So what really matters is holding up that trophy. That would be my message for everybody on the team. What are you willing to give up to get the trophy. Some times you have to give up everything. Sometimes your role is required of you to give up the thing that you want to do the most.
“For me, I would love to be that guy to score and get all the rebounds. My team needed me to provide spirit, energy and effort. What ever this team asked me to do, I’ll do it.”
If Howard can help the 76ers win an NBA title, he will be like Chamberlain with a championship in Philly and Los Angeles. Right now, Howard and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Walt Bellamy, Elvin Hayes and late Sixer center Moses Malone and a guy named Chamberlain are the only players league history to average at least 16 points and 12 rebounds over 1,000 or more career games. Howard is already in great company.
