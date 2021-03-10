Drexel University's basketball team will be heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years. The last time Dragons made a trip to the NCAA tournament was in 1996 led by former Overbrook High star and NBA standout Malik Rose. Drexel nipped Elon, 63-56, to win the CAA [Colonial Athletic Association] Basketball Championship punching its ticket to the big dance in March.
The Dragons (12-7) seeded sixth in the conference received a total team effort in wining the CAA title. Drexel was led by leading scorer Mate Okros who tallied a team-high 14 points off the bench. Okros, a 6-foot-6, 193-pound sophomore, connected on 4-of-5 three pointers to give the team a lift on the perimeter. Freshman guard Xavier Bell provided a spark knocking down a couple of three-pointers while scoring 11 points.
Zach Walton was a steady presence for Drexel scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds. Walton, a 6-foot-6, 205 pound forward, who is a graduate student gave made some timely baskets. Drexel standout Camren Wynter chipped in with eight points and four assists. Wynter, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior guard, was the named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. He was also selected to the all-tournament team along with Walton and 6-foot-8 forward and graduate student James Butler.
The Dragons are excited to go dancing on the big stage next week.
"It means everything," Walton said. "It's a moment you dream of when you're kid and me being a senior this is everything I wanted to do since the beginning of the season. The season we set a goal out there CAA championship and win it and end up in the NCAA tournament and we accomplished that."
Wynter put together a great season to help the Dragons get to this position. He really wanted to win the league championship and get Drexel to the NCAA tournament.
"This is the reason I came here," Wynter said. "This is the reason Coach [Zach] Spiker [Drexel head basketball coach] recruited me. He took a chance on me. I think I did everything I could to help bring a CAA championship back to Philadelphia."
Spiker was really thrilled for the players, coaches and entire program winning the conference championship and landing a spot in the NCAA tournament.
"I'm really happy for our players and our coaching staff and assistant coaches had to make a decision at some point to leave different schools and a different location because of the vision that we talked about," Spiker said. "They believed in what we're talking about and just super, super happy for those guys in that locker room.
"Some guys are seniors. Julian Adams already has a job what an incredible experience for him. He's been here for four years now and to leave and understand the value of building something. I'm just really happy for a lot of guys on a lot of different levels."
Drexel will find out who they play and where they will play when the announcement of pairings for the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship Tournament on Sunday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
