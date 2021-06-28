When Drexel University hired Will Chavis as an assistant men's basketball coach, that was basically a homecoming for him. Chavis used to live just a few blocks away from Drexel.
"I think it's a great place growing up down the street from Drexel," Chavis said. I used play [basketball] there all the time when Steve Seymour [former Drexel head coach] was there and when Bruiser Flint [former Drexel head coach] was there. I also played against Drexel when they were in the America East.
"I'm excited to start working and being on the floor. I'm grateful for the opportunity. They did well last year. They went to the NCAA tournament. I'm in a good place."
Chavis comes to Drexel after serving as the head coach at Bishop McDevitt High School, which unfortunately closed in June. In his four years at the school, he won 63 games. He saw his team tie the school record for wins in a season during his first year and break that mark in 2018 and again in 2019. The school's 21 wins in 2019 were the most in school history. He was named the Philadelphia Catholic League Coach of the Year and the PIAA 3A PA State Coach of the Year after the historic season.
"Will brings a combination of skills that will translate seamlessly with our players and staff," said Zach Spiker, Drexel head basketball coach in a statement. "His experience and success as a player alongside his coaching experiences will allow him to be a great mentor to our players. As a coach, his ability to get the most out of his players is evident from the job he has done at McDevitt the past four years. Equally as important as his success, he has done it with spirit that reflects the pillars of our program. Gratitude. Respect. Compete. We are excited to add Will and his family to our program."
Chavis had a terrific basketball career as a player. He played his high school basketball at Engineering and Science, the same school that graduated Drexel Hall of Famer Michael Anderson. Chavis, an All Public League standout, is the fourth all-time leading scorer at E&S with 1,070 career points.
He played basketball for legendary head coach Bobby Knight at Texas Tech where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Human Development. Chavis was not only Knights' first recruit after he received his associates degree at Panola College. While at Panola, he was a NJCAA second team All-American and a first team All-Region selection.
After graduating from college, he played professional basketball for more than 10 years in a number of countries. He spent the majority of his pro career in Germany, but also played in the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Iceland and for short stints in both Italy and France.
Chavis is among the list of former Engineering and Science basketball stars who have moved into the coaching ranks. The others include Justin Scott (Saint Joseph's assistant) and John Cox (La Salle director of basketball operations). Chavis credits his school coach Charles Brown at E&S for much of success. Brown coached 33 years at E&S (1982-2015) where he compiled a 418-312 record.
"Coach Brown was somebody who started us off in high school," Chavis said. "It's always good to have somebody to stress discipline. It gives you a foundation to build off of."
Chavis hopes to bring that solid foundation to Drexel.
