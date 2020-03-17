Lincoln University's director of athletics Harry Stinson III announced Tuesday that Doug Overton has stepped down as the men's head basketball coach due to personal reasons.
Overton was in his fourth season as the team's head coach.
Lincoln University was the top rebounding team in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) this season, leading the conference with an average of 42.66 rebounds a game, which ranked third nationally among Division II programs.
Junior forward Deaquan Williams was a big part of the Lions' rebounding prowess. Williams, the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year and All-CIAA selection, averaged 11.2 rebounds a game, which ranked fifth nationally.
"We appreciate the contributions Coach Overton has made to the Lincoln University Athletics Department, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Stinson in a statement. "Coach Overton, our current student athletes, and acting head coach Eugene Lett Jr. have provided an excellent foundation for the success of our program in the future, and I am looking forward to the next chapter of excellence."
Stinson appointed assistant coach Eugene Lett Jr. to serve as Lincoln's acting head men's basketball coach. Lett has worked as a full-time assistant for the past two season after two seasons as the team's graduate assistant coach.
The Lions finished the season with a 9-20 record and were 42-70 during Overton's four seasons including a 22-38 record in conference play.
Stinson said Lincoln will begin a national search to name the next head men's basketball coach immediately.
