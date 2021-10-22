Donta Scott, former Imhotep Charter basketball star, who now plays for the University of Maryland, is one of 20 watch list members for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year award, which was recently announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the best power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball experts selects the watch list of 20 candidates.
Scott, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound junior, averaged 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds a game. The former Public League basketball standout led Maryland to the NCAA tournament last season.
“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to annually recognize the best student-athletes in the collegiate game with positional awards bearing the names of some of the greatest players of all time,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame in a statement. “To be named to the watchlist of the Naismith Starting Five is a great honor and I know our Hall of Famers sincerely enjoy the opportunity to watch these players compete. We thank Mr. Malone for his unwavering support over the years and the unique perspective he brings to ultimately selecting a winner.”
Malone attended Louisiana Tech University due to its close proximity to his hometown of Summerfield, Louisiana. He led the Bulldogs to a Sweet 16 appearance and earned All-Southland honors in his three seasons while averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. Malone achieved great success during his 19 seasons in the NBA as a 14-time NBA All-Star (1988-98, 2000-02), 11-time All-NBA first-team player (1989-99) and a member of the NBA’s 50th anniversary All-Time Team. He also won two Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996).
Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be down to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be chosen.
For more information on the award, go to www.hoophallawards.com.
