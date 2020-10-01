The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to find a head coach. Could they have found one? The latest is Doc Rivers has talked Sixers management about the current opening according to published reports. Other candidates for the job, reportedly include Mike D'Antonio and Tyronn Lue. It's possible a decision could be made soon.
Rivers had been the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers for seven years until he was let go after the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals. If the Sixers were to hire him, he would bring a lot of experience and success to the organization.
In addition to coaching the Clippers, Rivers has coached the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics in his career, which goes all the way back to 1999 when he was the Magic's coach. He's won wherever he's been in his coaching career.
Rivers had a tremendous amount of success with the Boston Celtics. In 2007-08, he led the Celtics to the NBA championship. He also made another trip the league finals during the 2009-10 season.
During his years (2004-13) with the Celtics, he coached some big time players like Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen. Rivers was able to get the most out of his players. They up to their potential and beyond. He had some players who weren't major stars like James Posey, Tony Allen and Kendrick Perkins, but knew their roles. Rivers knew how utilize their strengths, which benefited the team.
One player Rivers has already coached who is on the Sixers is Tobias Harris. Of course, Harris came to Philadelphia in a big trade with the Clippers last season. He played some of his best basketball under Rivers. That would be a big connection.
Based on his track record you would have to think Rivers would be able to raise the level of play of the Sixers young all-stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. If he can refine different parts of their game, it's possible that he could take the team on a deep playoff or to the NBA Finals or maybe even a league title.
Rivers, 58, has compiled a 943-681 overall record during his 20-year NBA coaching career. According to Clutch Points, he ranks 12th on the NBA's all-time coaching list.
The best coaches in 76ers history are Alex Hannum, Billy Cunningham and Larry Brown. If the Sixers hire Rivers, he could join the ranks of these great coaches. Moreover, he would have a chance to take this franchise to another level.
