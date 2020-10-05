Glenn "Doc" Rivers can't wait to roll up his sleeves as the Philadelphia 76ers new head coach. Rivers, who spent seven seasons with the L.A. Clippers, doesn't want to waste any time getting his coaching career started in Philly.
"This is a historic organization and a historic town that I want to be a part of. I love what we have to work and with Elton [Brand, 76ers general manager] I look forward to turning this into a championship team. I really just can't wait to get to work."
Rivers brings some heavy credentials to the 76ers organization. Prior to being named the head coach in Los Angeles, he spent nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he took them to an NBA championship in his fourth season. He has 91 career postseason victories, which are second most among active NBA coaches and ran seventh all-time in NBA history.
In his seven years with the Clippers, Rivers guided the franchise to the fifth-best record in the NBA (564-356, .631), reaching the playoffs six times. Under his tutelage, the Clippers posted 50-plus wins in four consecutive seasons from 2013-17, including a franchise-record 57 victories in 2013-14, when Chris Paul and Blake Griffin received All-NBA recognition.
In his 21 seasons as an NBA head coach with the Clippers, Boston and Orlando Magic, he holds a 943-681 (.581) career record. His 943 wins are the second-most among active NBA coaches, while ranking 11th all-time in league history. Rivers' teams have qualified for the postseason in 16 of 21 seasons.
Rivers inherits a Sixers team that includes all-stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid along with standouts Tobias Harris and Shake Milton and Josh Richardson. The Sixers finished with a 43-30 record. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoff series in Orlando, Fla. Rivers feels the makeup of this team has a lot of potential.
"They've won 65 percent of the games they played in," Rivers said. "We got Ben [Simmons], We got Joel [Embiid], we have Tobias [Harris], we have Shake [Milton], we have Josh [Harris]," Rivers said. "We're loaded with talent. We just got to figure out how to make it work the best."
In Boston, he compiled a 416-305 record over nine years, including consecutive 60-win seasons from 2007-09. Rivers guided the Celtics to a 59-47 overall playoffs record during his tenure, reaching the 2010 NBA Finals, as well as defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2008 finals.
Before arriving in Boston, he spent four -plus seasons seasons with Orlando, earning NBA Coach of the Year honors in his first season as an NBA head coach. He would eventually carry the Magic to three straight playoff appearances from 2000-03.
After briefly leaving the Clippers, Rivers wasn't out of coaching very long before getting the opportunity to coach a team like the Sixers.
"I love coaching," Rivers said. "I absolutely love it. But I was not going to coach just anybody I can tell you that. I was ready to take a break. It just depended on the team that was available. If I thought that team in my opinion was ready to win that excited me. When Elton called, it was an easy get on the plane and take a look for me. And just when you look at these players, these young players and their potential. The fact that they had so much success in some ways and the ages that they are already and where I believe they can go. For me, it was a job you couldn't turn down. And that's why I'm here and really excited about it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.