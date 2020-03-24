Dawn Staley, the University of South Carolina head women’s basketball coach and USA Basketball Women’s National Team head coach, will have to wait another year to coach the women’s Olympic basketball team. The 2020 Olympics have been postponed to 2021.
Staley, a North Philadelphia native and Murrell Dobbins Tech product who formerly coached at Temple University, recognizes the significance of the coronavirus pandemic, which has canceled several sporting events.
“Like so many of the decisions we are making right now, this was a difficult one to honor, but absolutely the right one to make,” said Staley in a statement. “Postponing the Olympics is a significant measure, but one that brings relief for all the athletes and coaches who know that we need and are praying that we get enough time and distance to see COVID-19 end.
"Now is the time for all of us to focus on those who are being impacted by the virus in a much bigger way than sports. My heart and my prayers go out to them and to those who are in our communities fighting off and finding a way to end COVID-19.”
Staley was recently named the Associated Press Coach of the Year. She won three Olympic gold medals as a basketball player in 1996, 2000 and 2004.
-30-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.