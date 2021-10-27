Former Neumann-Goretti basketball star Diamond Johnson is one of 20 watch list candidates for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which was recently announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. Johnson, a 5-foot-5 sophomore guard, transferred to North Carolina State after one season at Rutgers.
She averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals a game during her freshman year. She was named second-team All-Big Ten. She was chosen to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.
The former Catholic League standout was a two-time Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Player of the Year. She averaged 30.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 steals a game during her scholastic career at N-G.
The award recognizes the top guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of college basketball personnel determined the watch list. To be considered for this award, candidates should display floor leadership, playmaking and ballhandling skills of Class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.
"The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to honor and celebrate both men and women at all levels of the game," said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame in a statement. "The individuals being recognized this week on the Women's Starting Five watch list have worked extremely hard to hone their craft and shining examples of why the future is so bright for our game. We look forward to evaluating this year's top point guards with Nancy Lieberman, a Hall of Famer how helped pave the way for today's female athletes."
Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be reduced to 10 and then in late February to only five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame's selection committee where a winner will be chosen. The winner of the award will be given on a date to be determined. For more information on the award go to www.hoophallawards.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.