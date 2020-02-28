The Catholic League had a number of sensational girl’s basketball players this season. That was quite evident in the Catholic League championship game which featured West Catholic and Archbishop Wood.
The coaches have selected the 2019-20 All-Catholic League team in the Red and Blue Divisions. In the Red Division, Neumann-Goretti basketball star Diamond Johnson was named Most Valuable Player. In the Blue Division, the coaches picked two MVPs — Riley DeVitis from Lansdale Catholic and Cassidy Ruk from Saint Hubert.
In each division, the coaches selected a first, second and third team. Its a good list of players reflective of the league’s high level of talent.
Catholic League Red Division
First Team — Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic, Jr.; Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, So.; Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Sidney Scott, Cardinal O’Hara, So.; Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll, Sr.; Grace O’Neill, Archbishop Carroll, So.
Second Team — Tamiah Robinson, West Catholic, Sr.; Ciani Montgomery, West Catholic, Jr.; Amaris Baker, Cardinal O’Hara, Jr.; Alexis Gleason, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Bridie McCann, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Siobhan Boylan, Cardinal O’Hara, Sr.; Tori Nigro, Archbishop Ryan, So.
Third Team — Sierra Bermudez, Neumann-
Goretti, Jr.; Mahjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, So.; Lindsay Tretter, Archbishop Wood, Sr.; Isabel Larson, Archbishop Wood, Sr.; Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O’Hara, So.
Catholic League Blue Division
First Team — Riley DeVitis, Lansdale Catholic, Sr.; Cassidy Ruk, St. Hubert, Sr.; Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, Lansdale Catholic, Jr.; Kyliyah Carmichael, Conwell-Egan, Fr.; Natalie O’Neill, Little Flower, Sr.
Second Team — Lauren Edwards, Lansdale Catholic, So.; Gia Brennan, Conwell-Egan, Jr.; Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, Fr.; Payton Pugh, St. Hubert, Jr.; Mikyla Grant, Little Flower, Jr.
Third Team — Mackenzie McLaughlin, St. Hubert, Fr.; Ashiah Milburn, Hallahan, Jr.; Kelly Bauer, Little Flower, Sr.; Angel Crowell, Conwell-Egan, Sr.; Mia Tobin, St. Hubert, Fr.; Samantha Burns, Hallahan, Sr.; Sianii Posey, Bishop McDevitt, Jr.
