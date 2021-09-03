Former West Catholic basketball star Destiney McPhaul, the 2020-21 girls basketball Pennsylvania AAA Player of the Year, will be playing her college basketball in Philadelphia. McPhaul has signed an aid agreement to attend Temple University.
The former Catholic League standout who originally signed a national letter of intent to attend Virginia Tech will not be eligible to play until the 2022-23 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
“We are so excited to welcome Destiney back home to Philadelphia and to the Temple women’s basketball family,” said Tonya Cardoza, Temple women’s head basketball coach in a statement. “She is a prolific offensive player who cannot only score the basketball but makes others around her better. More importantly she is a wonderful young women who fits into the culture of our program.”
McPhaul, a 5-foot-8 guard, was rated as the No. 34 point guard by ESPN in 2020-21. McPhaul became a 1,000-point scorer in 2020 on her way to leading West Catholic to its first PIAA state tournament appearance in program history. Her 30 points in the 2020 Philadelphia Catholic League championship game were the most in the finals since 1999.
During her senior year, she averaged 26 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists a game. Among her several accomplishments are 2020-21 PA USA Today Player of the Year, 2021 Philadelphia Catholic League MVP and three-time first-team All-Catholic League honoree.
