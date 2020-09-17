West Catholic basketball star Destiney McPhaul will play her college basketball next season at the Virginia Tech University. McPhaul, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, is ranked as the fifth best guard in the nation by ESPN.
McPhaul was recruited by several Division I schools such as Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan and the University of Pittsburgh. The All-Catholic League standout topped the 1,000-point mark for her career last season.
Last season, McPhaul led West Catholic to its first Catholic League basketball championship in 22 years. She scored 30 points to lead West Catholic to a 65-60 overtime win to capture the league title. She was selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“It was the right school for me,” McPhaul said. “It was the right fit for me. It’s not too close to home. It’s not too far from home. I just felt like it was the best fit for me. They play in the [Atlantic Coast Conference]. It’s a nice conference.”
Virginia Tech is coached by Kenny Brooks who has an overall coaching record of 417–166. A former player and later head coach at James Madison University, Brooks has been at Virginia Tech for the last four seasons going 86-49 during that time. The Lady Hokies have won at least 20 games a season during Brooks’ tenure.
