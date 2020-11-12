It looks like the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team is already off to a great start under head coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks have grabbed the No. 1 spot in the 2020-21 Associated Press Preseason Poll for the first time in program, the organization recently announced.
The Gamecocks’ previous best preseason rank was No. 2 going into the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. This is the fifth time in the last seven years that South Carolina has picked up a top-five preseason ranking.
Staley, a former Dobbins Tech star and North Philadelphia native, has a veteran squad this season and is now No. 1 in the AP Poll for the 11th consecutive week after finishing last season in that position. Staley’s team features three returning starters from last season’s SEC regular season and tournament champion. Roughly 70 percent of that team’s scoring and over 65 percent of its rebounding is back from last season.
The three standouts are from the 2019 No. 1 signing class. They started every game of their inaugural college season. Forward Aliyah Boston was the program’s first National Freshman of the Year and Lisa Leslie Center of the Year. Sophomores Brea Beal and Zia Cooke also performed extremely well in their debuts, and Laeticia Amihere has also done well in the preseason in her recovery from an injury that slowed her progress last season.
Juniors Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton are anxious to make an impact on the program after coming off the bench behind a pair of WNBA top-10 draft picks last season. Senior Lele Grissett is returning after almost doubling her scoring efforts from her sophomore year, looking to make another big jump in her last season.
The Gamecocks are slated to start the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Colonial Life Arena against College of Charleston. Staley, who was the head women’s basketball coach at Temple University from 2000-08, will host the Owls in a non-conference game on Dec. 17 in Columbia, S.C.
