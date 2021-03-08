Dawn Staley and the University of South Carolina women's basketball team brought a lot of national exposure to the Gamecocks' basketball program as well as her alma mater, Dobbins in Philadelphia. Staley, a North Philadelphia native, and South Carolina's head women's basketball coach, led the South Carolina to a 67-62 win over Georgia to capture the Southeastern Conference title.
It was a historical matchup in the SEC with two African American head coaches, Staley and Georgia's Joni Taylor. During the game, Staley wore black shirt that had "Dobbins #24 on it. That was her jersey number when she played for the Mustangs. Staley led Dobbins to three consecutive Philadelphia Public League championships during the 1980s. As a senior, she was named national player of the year.
The Gamecocks have already made quite a splash during March Madness. South Carolina (22-4) appear to be playing its best basketball down the stretch. The Gamecocks have won six out of the last seven SEC championships, winning two consecutive conference titles.
South Carolina received a great performance from 6-foot-5 sophomore forward Aliyah Boston who scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over Georgia. Boston was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
The Gamecocks are currently ranked No.5 in the Associated Press Women's Top 25 Poll. The team is currently wait for to see where they will play in the NCAA tournament. On Monday, March 15, there will be an announcement for the tournament field.
In 2017, Staley led South Carolina to the NCAA championship. It looks like she has the Gamecocks heading in the right direction. Staley gives the fans in Philly a team to root for during the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.