Philadelphia basketball great and University of South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is a part of the Netflix documentary series titled "The Playbook," which currently airing now.
The docuseries profiles Staley, former Murrell Dobbins High basketball star and who was the head women's basketball coach at Temple for eight years (2000-08) along with other legendary coaches such as Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, Premier League's soccer coach Jose' Mourinho and Serena Williams' tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou. There are five episodes highlighting Staley's career and life.
Staley talks about growing up in North Philadelphia, playing college basketball at the University of Virginia, becoming the head women's basketball coach at South Carolina and winning the NCAA championship in 2017.
The documentary is produced by the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James through SpringHill Company, that was started by James and his business partner Maverick Carter. James and Carter are the executive producers.
Staley has a great story to tell. It's one that's very inspiring for many people. Her path to success leaves hope for many inner city kids being raised in Philadelphia as well as other urban areas throughout the country. Moreover, the documentary allows Staley some great overall insights.
"It was pretty cool to reflect on me being in the sport," Staley said. "I haven't really done that a whole lot. I think that's what retirement is for. When you're able to be a part of something that's unique and thought provoking when you do something as interesting as this.
"I think what it does, it makes you realize the impact that you have on other people for me my players. It makes you think introspectively about what makes you go, what makes you good, what makes you successful."
Each episode is broken down into five rules. Rule No. 1-Bring Your Own Ball, Rule No. 2-Growth Takes Place Outside Your Comfort Zone, Rule No. 3-Create a Home Court Advantage, Rule No. 4-The 24 Hour Rule and Rule No. 5-What is Delayed is not Denied.
Staley, a three-time Olympic gold medalists who elected to carry the United States flag at the opening ceremony of the 2004 Summer Olympics, is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Last season, she was named the Associated Press Women's Basketball Coach of the Year.
The documentary shares some great moments in her life and career.
