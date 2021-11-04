The college basketball season for the six Division I schools will be tipping off in a matter of days. a year ago, the city had two teams -- Villanova and Drexel in the NCAA tournament.
This could be an interesting season for a lot of teams in the city. It looks like Villanova could have a real big season. The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Gonzaga is No. 1. UCLA is No. 2. Kansas is No. 3 in the same poll. So, you can see Villanova is in good company.
Villanova head coach and Hall of Famer Jay Wright has one of the best basketball programs in the nation. The Wildcats have won two NCAA championships (2016, 2018) in the last five years.
Wright should have another strong team on the Main Line. The Wildcats are led by their All-American point guard Collin Gillespie who is coming back off a MCL injury in his left knee. Gillespie, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior, averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game. Joining him in the backcourt is junior guard Justin Moore who is a great all-around player. Moore, a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder, averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game.
In the frontcourt, senior forward Jermaine Samuels should have a big year. Samuels, a 6-foot-7, 230-pounder, can score inside and run the floor. He averaged 12.0 points, 6-4 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game last season.
A player to watch in the frontcourt could be former Abington High star Eric Dixon with his size and strength. Dixon, a 6-foot-8, 255-pound sophomore, averaged 3.0 points and 1.6 rebounds. His play and numbers could increase this season.
Villanova will host Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
Villanova is the preseason favorite to win the Big East. Other teams to watch are Connecticut, Xavier and St. John's.
Temple head coach Aaron McKie will face some stiff competition in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls will have to battle national powers such as Houston, Memphis and SMU.
Temple was picked to finish eighth in the AAC in the league's preseason poll. McKie has four starters back from last year's team.
Khalif Battle, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound sophomore, led the team in scoring (15.0 ppg) and rebounding (6.4 rpg) last season. Battle can light it up from three-point range. In the backcourt, the Owls have Damian Dunn, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound redshirt freshman guard, and Jeremiah Williams, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound freshman guard. Dunn averaged 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds a game. Williams tallied 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds a game.
Up front, Jake Forrester, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound junior forward, should be a factor with his size and length. Forrester averaged 9.3 points and 6.4 rebounds a game.
The fans should keep their eyes on former Neumann-Goretti standout Hysier Miller who was regarded as one of the top players in the city. Miller, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound freshman guard, can handle the ball, get to the basket and play good defense.
Temple will host Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
In the Atlantic 10 Conference, Philly has Saint Joseph's and La Salle ready to make a difference in the league.
Saint Joseph's is led by sophomore guard Jordan Hall from Neumann-Goretti and senior forward Taylor Funk. Hall, a 6-foot-7, 215-pounder, averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds a game. He's one of the tallest point guards in the nation. Hall was named to the A-10 All-Rookie team and chosen Big 5 Rookie of the Year.
Funk, a 6-foot-8, 215-pounder, averaged 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds a game. He had 52 three-pointers and ranked third in the A-10 in three-pointers a game (2.6). He was named the Big 5 Most Improved Player.
Saint Joseph's will host Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.
La Salle head coach Ashley Howard has some good returning players on his team. The strength of the Explorers is in the backcourt. Jhamir Brickus is a terrific ballhandler. Brickus, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound sophomore guard, averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 assists a game. Jack Clark is the team's leading scorer. Clark, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound redshirt junior, 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds a game. Sherif Kenney is a good shooter from the wing. Kenney, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior guard, tallied 9.6 points a game.
La Salle will entertain Sacred Heart on Tuesday, Nov.9 at 8 p.m.
The University of Pennsylvania is looking forward to playing after missing the 2020-21 season when the Ivy League made this decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Quakers head coach Steve Donahue will lean on his two captains senior Jelani Williams and junior Lucas Monroe this season.
Monroe, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound junior guard, averaged 3.4 point and 3.2 rebounds a game during the 2019-20 season. Williams, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior guard, has had an injury riddled career after sustaining an ACL injury before his freshman year. After that, he had two more ACL injuries. Williams will make his college debut this season.
Penn will face Florida State on Wednesday, Nov. 10 on the road at 9 p.m.
Drexel is the reigning champion of the Colonial Athletic Association. Camren Wynter, Dragons senior, was named the CAA Preseason Player of the Year. Wynter, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior guard, was a big factor in leading Drexel to the conference championship and the NCAA tournament last season. He averaged 16.3 points and 5.2 assists a game.
Drexel will open the season against Neumann College at home on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The tipoff will be at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.