WNBA champion, WNBA Finals MVP, and City of Philadelphia Champion of the Week, Kahleah Copper, is racking up achievements this fall.
Copper, a North Philadelphia native who starred at Prep Charter before playing at Rutgers and then the WNBA, was honored by Councilmember At-Large Isaiah Thomas with a celebration in the City Hall Courtyard Monday.
The Chicago Sky shooting guard averaged 18.6 points and 7.7 rebounds during a playoff run culminating in a championship.
"I'm not one of many words, but I just want to thank everybody on this stage first of all for making this thing possible," Copper said.
Copper is softspoken, but she shows a Philadelphia toughness on the court; the change is so recognizable when she gets fired up, people call her "Philly Kah." She said her toughness comes from playing pick-up basketball with boys growing up. They didn't take it easy on her.
"Let me tell you a story, Boog right here," Copper said, pointing to a man in grey. "We used to play on 32nd street, they used to be killing me, this is where I get my competitiveness from because they used to beat up on me, they didn't care I was a girl out there playing with them, but I think that's where I get my toughness from that's where I get that Philly swag."
With several young girls in the crowd, many of which were from area school's basketball teams, Copper said she saw herself. A young woman with a dream and goals, who had the support of her mother, extended family, and mentors.
"Looking at some of the young women out here, I can see myself," she said.
"There's no way around it, you put the work in, and you get rewarded consistently every day. So putting one foot in front of the other and making sure you're constantly getting better every day is really important."
Copper made quite the name for herself as a prep school basketball star, racking up All-Public League honors, All-State honors, guiding her school to a championship, and being distinguished as a McDonald's All-American.
"You go anywhere in the world, and you're like, 'yeah, she from Philly,'" Copper said. "Everybody here, for real, I appreciate ya'll for coming out. Support means everything to me; I'm just here to inspire. Inspire ya'll to be great and to come back to your city and put on and create that cycle and pouring into the young women who want to get better."
