This is a big night for Philadelphia high school basketball. Four scholastic teams will compete for city championships in two different classifications in District 12.
In Class 5A, Archbishop Wood will face Martin Luther King on Friday, Feb. 28 at Jefferson University. The tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Archbishop Wood (19-5) is led by 6-foot-3 junior guard Rahsool Diggins who was named Most Valuable Player in the Catholic League this season. Diggins had a game-high 35 points in a 83-73 loss to Roman Catholic in the Catholic League semifinals. He’s averaging 19.3 points a game.
Martin Luther King (18-6) lost to Lincoln, 60-51, in the Public League playoffs. The Cougars top players are 6-foot-5 senior forward Semaj Oliver (17.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg), 6-foot-2 junior guard Nymir Porter (9.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and 5-foot-7 senior guard Tajmir Hunt (9.1 ppg).
In Class 6A, Roman Catholic will face Simon Gratz for the city crown. This matchup will be played at Lincoln High School. The tipoff will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
This looks like the best contest of the night. Both teams are clearly one of the finest teams in the city. Roman Catholic (16-9) and Simon Gratz (22-5) both lost in their league championship games.
Roman Catholic dropped a 66-58 decision to Neumann-Goretti for the Catholic League title. Math, Civics and Sciences defeated Simon Gratz, 73-68, to capture the Public League crown.
The Cahillites have three outstanding players with 6-foot-1 senior guard Lynn Greer (20.8 ppg), 6-foot-8 sophomore Jalen Duren (19.4 ppg) and 6-foot-3 sophomore forward Justice Williams (19.3 ppg). In the championship game, Williams had a team-high 21 points while Greer posted 17 points and Duren had 11 points and 15 rebounds against Neumann-Goretti.
The Bulldogs have a terrific backcourt with 6-foot senior Yassir Stover (17.2 ppg), 5-foot-7 senior Yasir Rowell (12.2 ppg) and 5-foot-11 senior Edward Harris (5.7 ppg). In the league title game, Rowell had a team-high 21 points, Stover, who was named the Public League Player of the Year tallied 16 points and Harris had nine points.
The winners will have bragging rights in their district classifications.
