On Saturdays at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, practice for men's basketball starts at 11 a.m. sharp. That doesn’t mean players slowly walking into the gym. That means by 11:01 the team is in full on sprint mode until the end of practice, playing with a purpose. All under the gaze of the championship banners that hang proudly in Cope Hall, banners that head basketball coach Terrell Stokes hopes to add to.
Cheyney basketball has a rich heritage of success, even winning 16 Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. But from the late 2000’s to present day, Cheyney has been plagued with NCAA compliance violations and a lack of funding for its athletics department. Those shortcomings lead to the discontinuation of the school’s football program in 2017 and the withdrawal from the PSAC and Division II entirely in 2018. Leaving the PSAC serves as a legacy tarnishing move because the university is a founding member of that very conference. Add in the economic impacts and sports stoppages due to COVID and the picture of the Cheyney Athletic department grows even more bleak.
Today a new light shines down on the court at Cope Hall. A new voice echoes through the gym.
“Nothing is guaranteed, nothing,” shouted coach Stokes, working to bring home the message to his team at the very beginning of practice.
Coach Stokes was hired at Cheyney last season as the program kick-started after a COVID shutdown. A Philadelphia native through and through, Stokes played high school basketball at Simon Gratz where he played his way into the school record books, onto All-American teams and earned a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Maryland. He then started building his own résumé in the coaching ranks, serving as an assistant coach for 21 years at Loyola College, Elizabeth City State University and most recently at the University of the District of Columbia. Now he sits at the helm of a program in search of both stability and identity.
“You have to build a program brick by brick,” said coach Stokes. “A lot of people want to look at the talent first but I want good people. If you have good kids in your program and you run it the right way, then the building blocks start getting higher and higher.”
Coach Stokes says one of his biggest draws to Cheyney was its history of winning. In fact, one of the university’s most notable grads is Philadelphia Sports Hall of Famer coach Bill Ellerbee. Coach Stokes credits Ellerbee for teaching him the same fundamentals that he hopes to instill in the young men under his tutelage.
“I got into coaching to change these young men's lives,” said Stokes. “I want to give inner city and urban kids that look like me an opportunity. My motivation is the gratification of these kids getting their education and graduating in four years.”
That four year commitment isn’t one that coach Stokes takes lightly, especially since nearly his entire roster is made up of freshman and sophomores. That means for at least four years, Stokes will be at the forefront of their educational and athletic journey. He sees it as a challenge worth accepting. Although his team is made up of players from the Philadelphia area, Maryland, New York, Florida and even Southern Sudan, they all speak the language of basketball.
“I always tell them, you don't have to be the greatest player but you can be the greatest person,” said Stokes. "You can have the greatest character. If you have integrity then you can play for me any day.”
When coach Stokes talks, the players listen. Even in the heat of an intense practice his team responds well to his coaching style. You can see that many of the players are buying into his vision before even playing one game.
“Sometimes we mess up, but we all use those lessons and come together to be more unified,” said sophomore forward Kian Nixon from Upper Malboro, Maryland. “Plus he coaches us hard, but he lets us play our game. If we earn it, we can do it.”
Playing with confidence is one of the most important factors of the Terrell Stokes experience. Accountability is another. The physical evidence of that is the scoreboard taking note of missed layups, bad defense and missed assignments. The number adds up to more running at the end of practice. However, the extra conditioning, while met with groans, is an opportunity for the players to improve and a chance for Stokes to create adversity to build leaders.
“He’s more than just a coach,” said sophomore forward Nathan Pettus from Hill Freedman World Academy in Philadelphia. “He’s making sure we grow up to be great men. We have conversations about more than just basketball. He makes sure that we’re respecting our mothers and our teachers as well.”
At the end of the day, coach Stokes is tasked with much more than just winning basketball games and recruiting battles. Coach Stokes believes it’s his job to treat these young men like his own children and help them take their next steps in life.
“I have an open door policy. I tell the kids, they’re going to see me more than they see their parents,” said Stokes. “I’ll give you a hug when you need a hug, kick you in your butt when you need to be kicked, and feed you when you need to be fed.”
A self proclaimed savant, coach Stokes is just as passionate about gaining overall knowledge as he is about the game of basketball itself. He wants the team to understand the importance of getting your education.
Stokes says he was forced to provide for himself at a young age. He attacked the basketball court and the classroom with the same will to succeed. He’s a firm believer in having a “no excuses” mindset and is building that culture within the program.
“You’re not a product of your environment, you're a product of yourself,” said Stokes. “If you make something of yourself, that’s what you’re a product of. No matter what happens in life, you always have to look at yourself in the mirror.”
I can’t say for sure what the future of Cheyney basketball holds, if they’ll return to cutting down nets and winning championships, or if they will even return to the NCAA. But I will say that after spending a day with coach Stokes and his team, the passion to win is palpable. There’s an urgency to turn the program around, to return prominence, not just relevance.
With the team’s first scrimmage set for tomorrow, Oct. 22, the players are anxious to suit up and compete with someone other than their teammates. However, this season there are more important factors than points on the scoreboard. Cheyney’s basketball team is committed to its future, its players are committed to their progress, and the head coach is committed to leading the way, and that alone is worth taking notice.
