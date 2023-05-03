76ers Celtics Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball while pressured by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 2 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers 121-87 on Wednesday night, spoiling the return of reigning league MVP Joel Embiid.

The Celtics tied the series at one game apiece as the Eastern Conference semifinals series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.