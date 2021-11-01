If you're a high school basketball player interested in earning a Division I scholarship, there's a book that provides some great information how to achieve this goal. The book "I AM D-1: How To Conquer The World Of Travel Basketball" written by Chris Meadows, M. Ed. with Jeffrey Shears, PhD.
The book goes into great detail on what players should do in terms of getting a basketball scholarship through playing basketball or what is known as AAU basketball. A scholarship provides a free education, which is a great help to so many families. It's not easy landing a Division I scholarship. A lot of players participate in tournaments and travel competition around the country.
There are a number of great suggestions such as picking the right travel team. It's important to get with the right team, which can help you develop your game, play against good competition and receive the proper exposure.
They're travel teams that are well known by a lot of Division I college basketball coaches. These programs have produced several Division I players who have received scholarships.
Meadows has spent more than 20 years of working, developing and mentoring some of the best players in the country. He has coached over 1,000 Division I players and 12 McDonald's All Americans who have played in the NBA and WNBA. He has a lot of great ideas throughout the book.
Shears is a joint professor in the Social Work Department at North Carolina A&T and UNC Greensboro, where he works as the Director of the Joint Masters Social Work program (JMSW). His strong background in social work allows him to share his expertise in the book.
The book is broken down in two parts.
The first part has chapters on the following:
1. Scholarships, Not Trophies...Long-Term Goals
2. Sacrifice...All In
3. Playing Up...Not If, But When
4 - Balance...Pick-Up vs. Training
5. Selecting A Trainer...The Right Fit
6. Travel Team Roulette...Prioritize, Prioritize
7. The Bleachers...Parents, Somebody is Watching
8. The Ride Home...Big Picture
The second part is about recruiting:
9. The Search...Narrow Your Focus
10. Elite Camps...Come Ready
11. Mixtape...The BluePrint
12. D-1 Mindset...The Total Package
For more information on getting the book, go to www.IAMD1thebook.com
