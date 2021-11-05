The Big East is a big time college basketball conference. When you think of Big East basketball, the names Patrick Ewing (Georgetown), Ed Pinckney (Villanova), Richard “Rip” Hamilton Connecticut), Allen Iverson (Georgetown), Chris Mullin (St. John’s) and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington (Syracuse) just to mention a few who are a huge part of the league’s basketball legacy.
That’s just a handful of legendary players who played in the Big East. Then, you have the legendary coaches like John Thompson (Georgetown), Jay Wright and Rollie Massimino (Villanova), Jim Boeheim (Syracuse) and Jim Calhoun (Connecticut).
If you’re a college basketball fan, then you need to read about this historic conference that produced some outstanding basketball over the year in the new book titled “The Big East” (Ballantine Books) written by Dana O’Neil from The Athletic. O’Neil also covered college basketball for ESPN and The Philadelphia Daily News during her career.
The book highlights some great moments in Big East history. There’s a whole chapter on Villanova basketball. In 1985, that was a special year for Big East basketball. Two Big East teams — Villanova and Georgetown played for the NCAA championship.
It really doesn’t get much bigger than that. This matchup brought a lot of national attention to the league, Georgetown and Villanova. In addition, Thompson and Massimino were in the national spotlight along with Ewing and Pinckney.
Villanova pulled off a major upset defeating Georgetown, 66-64. The Wildcats were big underdogs in this game. They lost twice to Georgetown during the regular season. Nevertheless, Villanova behind some great play from Pinckney, Harold Pressley, Gary McLain, Dwayne McClain and Harold Jensen help the team put together one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history.
The book chronicles Syracuse’s basketball team that won the NCAA title. In 2003, Syracuse edged Kansas, 81-78, to capture the national crown. Hakim Warrick, a Friends’ Central product, had a huge play in that game. Warrick, a 6-foot-9 power forward, with tremendous leaping ability and wingspan made a sensational block on a three-point shot that would have tied the game. His block helped the Orange win the NCAA championship.
The book includes a timeline of Big East basketball, which starts on May 31, 1979 and concludes July 1, 2019. The timelines includes Villanova head coach Jay Wright and his two national championships in 2016 and 2018. There’s also some great photos from a number of Big East teams that should bring back a lot of memories over the last 30 years.
