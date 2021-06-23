Azzi Fudd arrives at a Friday afternoon workout with a gym bag in one hand and some semblance of lunch in another. She is running late because of a nail appointment; tomorrow is prom.
It is the end of May, about a week before the St. John's College High School star is scheduled to leave for Connecticut. The transition from high school to college is dizzying for most students, and for a hoops phenom such as Fudd, it can be even more chaotic.
Fudd, the next prized U-Conn. women's basketball player, will arrive in Storrs before she has completed her time in Washington. She will move in and go through workouts and meet dozens of new people, then fly back for commencement the first week of June.
"For a long time, with covid, everything was so slow," Fudd says. "And now everything is happening, and it feels like I have no notice."
She plops onto the floor of District SportsCenter in Alexandria and begins to eat as she switches shoes. She explains that the salon was supposed to paint the nails on her fingers and her toes, but the latter took too long, so she'll have to return in the evening.
While a salon trip is rare, she has spent much of the past year at this gym - 2½ courts for rent toward the back of an industrial park. She even signed her national letter-of-intent to the Huskies here in November. Recently she has started working with a new private trainer, Washington Wizards assistant coach Alex McLean, as she comes back from a left foot injury that kept her in a boot for two months.
She will spend most of the summer at Connecticut, taking classes and working out with the team. In late July, she will begin training with USA Basketball's under-19 team before traveling to Hungary in August for the FIBA World Cup.
Making Team USA was one of Fudd's primary goals as she worked her way back from the torn ACL that took away most of her junior season. When her senior year was scuttled by the pandemic and she faced another injury, it became all the more important.
Like many of the goals Fudd has set for herself in high school, often kept in a list on the Notes app of her phone, she achieved it. In April, she was one of two local players who made the McDonald's all-American team, another longtime goal. She was also named the Morgan Wootten girls' high school basketball player of the year, despite playing just two official games.
These new accolades join a lengthy list that includes Gatorade national player of the year in 2019, Gatorade D.C. player of the year (three times), All-Met Player of the Year (twice) and an unbreakable grip on the No. 1 ranking in the Class of 2021. She averaged 23.6 points across four seasons.
She is one of the most celebrated high school players in the history of women's basketball. But high school is just about over.
When asked what she is nervous about as she begins college, Fudd tilts her head to the sky and lets out a typical teenage groan.
"Everything," she says. "Absolutely everything. It's a new team, new environment, new coaches, and I want to do well. I want to do well really bad."
When she thinks back on what she has missed for basketball, Fudd's only recollection is a bat mitzvah. She was an early teen and had never been to one before, so she was upset when a game got in the way. She soon realized sacrificing social events could be a cost of her talent.
Her life has long been divided between basketball and everything else. As Fudd's stature grew at St. John's, her sport asked more and more of her. Traveling to camps, tournaments and special workouts. Training daily, playing constantly. But she was usually content to be around a team, to get her social fix from pregame dinners or teammate hangouts.
"I don't think there was a weekend that went by when she was younger that she did not have a sleepover," said her mother, Katie. "Because it was all about the social that goes with the sports."
Still, her parents made a concerted effort to ensure Fudd never missed too much. They helped turn her schedule into a carefully orchestrated balance between the ordinary (homework, homecoming, driver's ed) and the extraordinary (being the first girl to play at Stephen Curry's summer camp, posing for an ESPN cover shoot, working out with Kobe Bryant).
As Fudd leaves for college, she exits the world her parents have crafted for her. And her parents will face the age-old challenge of letting their 18-year-old go. (Fudd's grandparents recently bought a house in Storrs, a short drive from campus, and her father, Tim, said the family already has eight season tickets lined up.)
Both former players, Fudd's parents have had a huge impact on her development. Together they run the GTS Fusion AAU program, and they have long served as her primary trainers.
They have striven to keep their daughter levelheaded, and they always emphasized improvement; they wanted her to be more concerned with refining her skills, such as her left-handed dribble, than boosting her recruiting ranking.
Outside of her picture-perfect jump shot, Fudd's most noticeable trait on the court is a sense of calm. Often she appears unnervingly unshakable. McLean said the biggest challenge he has faced in working with Fudd has been getting her to loosen up before they begin a session.
"Sometimes she comes in a little too serious," he said. "But she doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low. From a mental aspect, it takes a lot for her to waver."
Fudd tried to keep that calm in the winter as she watched her senior season slip away. She had high hopes for her final year of high school. Armed with a driver's license and anticipating the end of a chaotic recruiting cycle, she envisioned going to Friday night football games in the fall and maybe succumbing to senioritis after taking one last spin around the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
The pandemic spoiled those plans, and St. John's unsuccessfully tried to mount a basketball season through various state and local restrictions. Before she knew it, the winter was over.
Her family knew that might be a possibility. In the fall, Fudd considered graduating early and leaving for college, but St. John's would not allow it. The Fudds also briefly entertained leaving for another program, even taking a visit to IMG Academy in Florida.
Ultimately, the desire to graduate with her friends superseded the possibility of playing more basketball.
About halfway through Fudd's workout, one of her friends slowly makes her way into the gym on crutches.
Most of the dozen or so people in the gym at least steal a glance, but Fudd barely acknowledges Paige Bueckers as she moves along the baseline and sits down on a nearby bench.
The young face of women's college basketball, the first freshman to win national player of the year, Bueckers met Fudd years ago through Team USA. They have grown close in the time each has grown famous.
"We just sort of get each other," Bueckers said.
Bueckers had been spending more time at the Fudds' house on her summer break. The girls were at a sleepover the night before and woke up early to go to Bueckers's physical therapy. (She had surgery on her right ankle in April.) Fudd did virtual school on a laptop in the car as they bounced around town, stopping at Starbucks before heading to the nail salon.
They will see plenty more of each other in college. Bueckers had been lobbying hard for Fudd to join her in Storrs, despite visits to schools all over the country: Maryland, Louisville, Oregon and Texas, among others. In the fall, the Fudds told Bueckers they had exciting news and had some fun at her expense by dragging out the reveal.
"She had to pull up the receipts and show me the proof for me to actually believe her," Bueckers said.
It took a long time to get to that moment, that decision. Fudd was offered her first scholarship when she was in the sixth grade. It didn't take much longer for her to be widely seen as the top recruit in her class. Yet her recruitment did not progress like one might assume. During her sophomore year, her father, Tim, told his daughter they should cut her list down to 10 schools, and Katie informed him they didn't have 10 schools that had shown much interest.
"It was odd," Tim Fudd said of the recruitment. "It was odd that we weren't hearing as much from people and also seeing how they chose to recruit her. Even some of the higher-level schools, they didn't put a whole lot of energy and effort into developing that relationship or making her or us feel comfortable."
Some schools assumed they had little to no shot at signing Fudd, so they didn't try. She had to call one West Coast program and tell it she was interested, after which the program immediately extended a scholarship offer. Others would call and offer but make little effort to get to know her, which bothered Fudd.
She also was annoyed when coaches undercut U-Conn., asking Fudd why she would want to share the spotlight or follow in a long line of famous names when she could instead go to their program and start something new. In the beginning, that idea was appealing to her. But with time, she figured U-Conn. must be doing something right if every other program was so worried about the Huskies. Maybe it would be fun to go somewhere in which she wasn't the only Azzi Fudd.
"It's about winning there. It's about the team," Fudd said of U-Conn. "It's not about me."
By the 45-minute mark of the workout, it's clear Fudd is having a bad shooting day. She practices pull-up jumpers, and a few in a row rim out. Katie leans against a nearby wall, watching her daughter. "I hate the sound of the ball bouncing off the rim," she says. "Mostly when Azzi is shooting."
It's not a noise Fudd produces often. Bueckers said she considers her friend one of the best shooters on Earth, NBA players included. Fudd inherited her form from Katie, who was a star at Georgetown before injuries ended a fledgling WNBA career.
Katie recognizes that the women's basketball landscape her daughter is entering is far different from the one she played in during the late 1990s and early 2000s, and she's happy about that. Respect for the game has grown, even if there is still progress to be made. And respect is a big thing for Katie, who remembers having practices cut short at Georgetown because the men's team needed to set up for its own.
"To me, that's the stuff that's offensive," Katie said. "I don't care how much money is put into your program. You can get eight pairs of shoes, and I can get one. You can fly private, and I can take a bus. But the culture and the feel around the athletic department and the campus should be that I matter just as much as you. I may not be bringing in as much money, but I'm still sacrificing the same body parts and putting in the same time."
Fudd has tried to educate herself on the discussions that now dominate the college game, such as the gender disparities or battles over name, image and likeness. Navigating those issues and building her opinions will be another challenge. Fudd is entering a period of newfound, slightly terrifying independence: freshman year.
Slumped on a bench after her workout, still sweaty and disappointed with her shooting, Fudd thinks about all she will miss: time hanging around the house, her two brothers, her dogs. She will miss the relative ease of the high school game, miss her coach and her friends.
"I know I'm not going to be able to go into a game and automatically have 20 points," she says. "It's going to be different."
Her mom comes over, gives her a kiss on the cheek and tells her she has to go. There's a team party for one of their AAU squads she needs to get to. Fudd will catch a ride home from the gym with Bueckers and meet up with them later, after the second nail appointment.
It has been a hectic day, and it will probably be a hectic evening, but Fudd looks unfazed as she sits and watches Bueckers and McLean discuss shooting form. She stretches her arms across the top of the bench and rests her head on the wall behind her. The only noise to be heard is bouncing basketballs, and Fudd seems content.
