Archbishop Wood had a real powerhouse basketball team in the Catholic League this season. The Vikings really showed how talent their had in the league championship game. Archbishop Wood put on an impressive performance defeating Roman Catholic, 68-59, to win the league title on Monday, March 15 at Cardinal O'Hara High School.
This was the Vikings' second league championship. Their first league crown was in 2017 when they had Villanova All-American Collin Gillespie.
Archbishop Wood was led by 6-foot senior guard Jaylen Stinson who scored a team-high 21 points. Stinson shot 5-for-8 from three-point range. Marcus Randolph had a terrific game scoring 18 points. Randolph, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, was the Vikings' second leading scorer. Stinson and Randolph were key players for Archbishop Wood.
The Vikings received a great effort from 6-foot-3 senior guard Rahsool Diggins who had nine points and a game-high 12 assists. The 12 assists were a Philadelphia Catholic League championship game record. Diggins is one of the top players in the state. He will play his college basketball at Connecticut in the fall.
Roman Catholic was seeking its third league crown in four years. The Cahillites were making their 41st appearance in the league finals.
Roman Catholic was led by 6-foot-3 junior guard Khalil Farmer who scored a game-high 22 points. Daniel Skillings, a 6-foot-5 junior shooting guard and Matija Radunovic, a 6-foot-7 junior shooting guard both had 13 points each.
