Archbishop Wood standout Rahsool Diggins has committed to playing his college basketball career at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn.
Diggins, a 6-foot, 160-pound rising senior, is one of the best point guards in the Class of 2021 according to ESPN. He’s looking forward to playing for the Huskies.
“I think it’s a great fit,” Diggins said. “It wasn’t too far away from home. They have great players and a great atmosphere.”
Diggins will play for UConn head coach Dan Hurley who coached another Philadelphia point guard, Daron “Fatts” Russell, from Imhotep Charter during his years as a head coach at the University of Rhode Island. Hurley brings a lot of knowledge and experience to the game.
“I like [Dan] Hurley,” Diggins said. “He’s an intense coach. He’s on the sidelines. He calls out plays. He’s a coach who is competitive. He’s in the game with you.”
Archbishop Wood head coach John Mosco credits Diggins’ family for his development. Mosco has watched him grow and develop throughout his scholastic career.
“First and foremost his family did a great job with him,” Mosco said. “With his work ethic, he came into the school and really worked hard. He started as a freshman. He just got better every year. He’s crafty with the ball. They’re comparing him to A.J. Price at UConn. He’s just a winner. He makes winning plays all the time.”
UConn plays in the Big East Conference, which is one of the best leagues in college basketball. Diggins is familiar with the competition in the league.
“It’s a guard dominant league,” Diggins said. “It’s probably one of the best leagues right now. It’s close to home. The only far game that’s real far is Marquette. I think it’s going to be exciting.”
Diggins selected UConn over North Carolina, Villanova, Kansas, Florida and DePaul. He averaged 20.2 points and 4.8 assists per game last season. He was named Most Valuable Player of the Catholic League and led Archbishop Wood to the league semifinals. With his college decision out of the way, Diggins can focus starting his senior year and playing basketball.
“The pressure is off now,” Diggins said. “I can just go out and play now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.