After one of the worst losses in Philadelphia sports history, the Philadelphia 76ers are one game away from starting their summer vacation. The 76ers trail the Atlanta Hawks 3-2 in the best of seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Following a terrible 109-106 loss to the Hawks where the 76ers blew a 26-point lead, they need to win two games in order to move to the conference finals. It’s going to be a tall task with the Hawks winning the last two games and having all the momentum at this point.
The 76ers will face the Hawks in Game 6 tonight at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers saw a huge second half lead evaporate for the second consecutive game.
“Well, it’s our team,” Rivers said. “I thought it started the beginning of the second half. Even though we kept the lead, we had six turnovers in our first 10 possessions starting the third quarter. That’s why I called an early timeout.
“You could see we were trying to exhale and relax. The first unit was just good enough and Seth [Curry] carried us in that stretch to keep the lead at 22 [points] where it could have very easily been at 30 [points] if we don’t turn the ball over. Then, obviously you got to take guys out and the second group really struggled tonight in the second half.
“They were phenomenal in the first half. Then in the second half they struggled. Down the stretch we scored 19 points and gave up 40 [points]. So, it’s on us. It’s on all of us. It’s on me. It’s on the players. We have to figure out how to get back up, which we will and bring this game back here for Game 7.”
Sixers received great contributions from center Joel Embiid who had 37 points and 13 rebounds and shooting guard Seth Curry who tallied 36 points. However, Sixers point guard Ben Simmons had just eight points and shot 4-for-14 from the free throw line and forward Tobias Harris had just four points.
Atlanta point guard Trae Young put together a spectacular performance with a playoff career-high 39 points while handing out nine assists. Former Sixer guard Lou Williams had 15 points off the bench.
The Sixers have given up big leads in their last two games. They haven’t been able to stop the bleeding. Rivers wants to get the series back to Philadelphia for a seventh game.
A few things to keep in mind going forward. First of all, it’s not going to be easy to win a sixth game in Atlanta. Secondly, if you win Game 6 coming home to the Wells Fargo Center is not a huge advantage at this point. The Hawks have already won two games there.
If the Sixers are able to win on Friday, there will be a seventh game on Sunday at home. The Sixers need two wins in order to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Right now, they have their work cut out for them.
