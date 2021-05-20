The Philadelphia 76ers will host the first round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 23 at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers will play either the Washington Wizards or the Indiana Pacers from the NBA Play-In Tournament to open the postseason.
The Sixers (49-23) are the top-seeded team in the NBA Eastern Conference. The last time they had the best record in the conference was during the 2000-01 season, a team led by Hall of Fame players Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo, head coach Larry Brown and of course former Simon Gratz and Temple University basketball great Aaron McKie, who was named the Sixth Man of the Year that season.
The Sixers entered that postseason with a 56-26 mark. McKie, who is now Temple University's head basketball coach, remembers that outstanding run the Sixers had to the Finals 20 years ago.
"Well, it was more about the momentum that we started with," McKie said. "We felt going into the playoffs we were the best team in the league and we performed as such. All the way up until we faced the [Los Angeles] Lakers [in the NBA] Finals.
"Obviously, those guys were pretty good with Kobe [Bryant] and Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal] and their supporting cast that they had that was pretty good. It was something that we discussed throughout the summer. It wasn't one of those things when the season started let's go out and have a good season.
"Everybody trained really hard. We spent a lot of time throughout the summer together playing pick up basketball, hitting the weight room and all those different things.
"It carried over into the season. I believe we started the season out. I want to say 10-0. We got off to a really good start. That built a lot of momentum. It gave us a lot of confidence throughout the year."
The Sixers lost 4-1 to the Lakers in the NBA Finals. There's plenty of pressure with the No. 1 seed in the conference. There's a lot of expectations. For the most part, they were able to persevere throughout the playoffs, which brought them to the championship round.
"It's the pressure that we put on ourselves," McKie said. "When you put yourself out there like that and you're good. You know teams are going to come after you. They're going to get after you. So, when you set the standard people are shooting for that.
"I want to say we lost the first game of each playoff series. We had dug a hole. We had home-court advantage. Losing home-court advantage could demoralize a team. We were fighters all year long. We were able to dig ourselves out of a hole and go onto win those series to get to the NBA Finals.
"All of these games were difficult. They went down to the wire came down to a final shot. It could have gone the way of Toronto [Raptors]. It could have gone the way of Milwaukee [Bucks]. We wouldn't be sitting here having this conversation about a No. 1 seed. It wouldn't even be relevant at this point.
In 2001, the Sixers defeated the Indiana pacers in the first round 3-1. Then, they won back-to-back seven-game series with Toronto and Milwaukee.
McKie feels this new Sixers squad has a good chance to make a lot of noise in the playoffs. He knows exactly what they have to do to have a spectacular run like they had in 2001.
"They got to play through the big fellow," McKie said. "They got the parts to get it done. They got a great coaching staff led by [head coach Glenn] Doc Rivers. They got a marquee player if not two in Joel Embiid they can play through and Ben Simmons who can dominate on the defensive end.
"You got Tobias Harris who has been stepping up and playing well. Those guys are going to have to continue to do so. The other guys that come off the bench Shake Milton and [Matisse] Thybulle all of those other guys are going to have to come out and be able to defend and rebound and be able to make shots.
"I think the key for the Sixers winning is going to be Seth Curry and Danny Green. Those guys are going to have to make shots. It's based on what I've been seeing. To finish the season a lot of teams have been double teaming Joel and those guys are more than capable of being able to knock down shots."
McKie feels there are a few similarities between the Sixers team he played on and this year's club. Overall, he believes the two teams don't have the same style of play.
"I think we were totally different team," McKie said. "They're similar in a sense that these guys hang their hat on the defensive side of things and they do a really good job of it.
"On the offensive side, everything went through Allen Iverson and for these guys everything goes through Joel Embiid. It's a little bit different. They play inside out and we played outside in, but they're effective in doing it that way.
"He's the star. They have to play through him . He's the most skilled big man I've ever seen. He can play with his back to the basket. He can face up. He can pass the ball out of there. He just got to do a good job of taking care of the ball and cross our fingers and toes that he stay healthy and he's able to play throughout the playoffs. It's going to be a good run for them."
McKie remembers how thrilling it was to be a part of a team that got to the NBA Finals.
"It was very exciting," he said. "The people and the reception that we were able to get and just the energy in the city. It's nothing like it. Especially for me being a hometown kid and having the opportunity to be a part of that run and feeling the energy and the crowd and the people throughout the city.
"It's nothing like it. It's something that I dreamed of all my life. Growing up as a kid I wanted to play for the Sixers. Growing up as a kid I wanted to win an NBA championship and have a parade down Broad Street. We didn't get that far, but I got a sniff of it. It's nothing like being in the city of Philadelphia when your basketball and football team are good. I think we got the best fans."
