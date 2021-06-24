It's been a couple of days since the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks in seven games. Of course, everybody has been talking about the disappointing play of 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. Actually, disappointing is putting things mildly concerning his play against the Hawks.
Simmons, a three-time all-star and a former No. 1 overall selection, shot 34 percent from the free throw line in the playoffs. He shot so poorly from the charity stripe that he wasn't on the court during the crucial moments of some of the games.
If there's one play that most Philly fans will remember is play in the fourth quarter of Game 7 where he had a chance to dunk the ball for an easy score and passed it to teammate Matisse Thybulle. Simmons could have tied the game with a simple dunk or lay in. Thybulle took the pass and tried to make a play and was fouled. He made one of two free throws. This was a key moment in a game they had to win to advance in the playoffs.
Needless to say Simmons has been a hot topic among the fans. There's a lot of talk about trading him. That may not be as easy some people think. His trade value can't be very high right now. Nevertheless, that remains to be seen.
Rivers seems to be interested in working with Simmons. He plans to get him in the gym this summer.
"I'm very bullish on Ben, still," Rivers said. "But there's work. Ben will be willing to do it and that's the key. Sometimes you have to go through stuff to see it and be honest with it. Obviously, what Ben just went through, I can't imagine that because he has so much greatness around him and all the things that he does.
"There's areas he can fix quickly, in my opinion, that will take him to another level. I look at his as a great challenge but definitely a doable one."
Simmons isn't the Sixers only issue. There are a lot of other things they have to do. All the team's shortcomings should be with him.
Rivers talked about getting into the gym with Simmons, but all the Sixers should be working on their games. They shouldn't come back playing at the same level next season. Despite having the best record in the Eastern Conference, when it was all said and done that wasn't good enough.
Sixers center Joel Embiid had an MVP-like season. Embiid averaged 28.1 points and 10.5 rebounds a game. The Sixers 7-foot, 280-pounder, would be even better if he would play more around the basket. He needs to develop his post game.
Although he can occasionally step out and knock down a three-pointer, teams are happy to give him that shot because he's not inside. With his size and strength, he could really punish a lot of teams.
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton plays right around the basket. Ayton is a big reason why the Suns are in the Western Conference Finals. He gives Phoenix a strong inside presence, which helps all-star guard Devin Booker in terms of his game. Ayton averaged 16.3 points and 10.8 rebounds a game.
Embiid has the talent to command double teams. If teams collapse on him in the post, he can get the ball to the guards and forwards for easy shots.
The Sixers should take at the free agent market to improve their team. They should bring in a free agent who can be a real leader and someone who can make the team better with experience as well as talent. You see what Chris Paul has done for the Suns. Paul, a terrific point guard, has made a big difference with his savvy play and skills.
Kyle Lowry could do the same for the Sixers. Lowry, a former Villanova star, is a free agent. His knowledge and experience could give Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Thybulle a boost. First of all, Lowry can still play the game at age 35. You saw what he did for guard Fred Van Vleet and forward Pascal Siakam. Both players along with Lowry and Kawhi Leonard helped the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA championship.
Finally, the Sixers need to get a player in the NBA draft who can help them. The draft will take place on Thursday, July 29. They will be picking at No. 28 in the first round. A player that could be available for them is former Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who had a great career with the Wildcats.
It's going to be a long summer for the Sixers, but they will have plenty of time to make some good decisions.
