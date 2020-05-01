Like many other kids, Kieves “Deuce” Turner modeled his game after Kobe Bryant. Turner got closer than most to matching the feats of the former Lower Merion great.
Turner, a 6-1 guard, ended his career with a league-record 2,452 points, led Malvern Prep to a school-record 27 wins and is Player of the Year on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 5A All-State team.
Turner can score from all three levels – the 3-point line, in the lane and at the foul line – but his game evolved into so much more, said Friars coach John Harmatuk.
“He's become a student of the game because of how hard he works at it,” said Harmatuk. “When practice is over he's still there for hours working on his footwork, working on his jump shot, watching video. He's watched more film than pretty much the rest of our team combined.”
Turner, a repeat first-team pick, is joined on the first team by Rahsool Diggins of Archbishop Wood, Andrew Carr of West Chester East, Michael Carmody of Mars, Quadir Copeland of Gettysburg and Rodney Gallagher of Laurel Highlands.
Former NBA guard Tyrone Nesby, who led Muhlenberg to its first District 3 championship, is Coach of the Year.
Turner is the all-time scoring leader of one of the oldest leagues in America, the Inter-Ac, a circut that's featured future NBA talents such as Gerald Henderson, Wayne Ellington and Jerome Allen. The Coatesville native averaged 25.2 points per game in earning league MVP honors and his third straight first-team all-league selection.
The Friars beat eight teams that qualified for the PIAA Tournament, went undefeated in league play and advanced to the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association championship game.
Diggins, a 6-3 junior guard, was the top scorer and MVP in the Philadelphia Catholic League, averaging 20.2 points. He was also first-team All-State last year and finished with 1,186 career points.
Diggins led Wood to the District 12 championship and the state quarterfinals. He has offers from Miami, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, Florida and Wake Forest, among others.
Carr, a 6-10 senior forward, moves up from the third team after averaging 24 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. He led the Vikings to a 25-2 record, the District 1 championship and the state quarterfinals. The University of Delaware recruit finished with 1,443 career points.
Carmody, a 6-6 senior forward, averaged 19.0 points and 19.5 rebounds for the Fightin' Planets, who reached the District 7 championship game. The Notre Dame football recruit shot 64 percent from the field and 71 percent from the line. He was a second-team pick as a junior.
Copeland, a 6-5 junior forward, averaged 21.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and six assists. The York County Player of the Year led the Greyhounds to a 22-0 start and to the PIAA Tournament.
Gallagher, 6-foot freshman guard, averaged 22.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He's the first freshman to earn Fab 5 honors from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and already has several major-college offers. He hit a pair of clinching free throws with 4.8 seconds left in the district championship game, giving Highlands its first title since 1968.
Nesby transformed Muhlenberg's program in short time, inheriting a team that finished 5-17 in 2016-17 to back-to-back district title games, including an overtime championship win against top-seeded Milton Hershey this season.
The Muhls finished 23-6 and didn't lose to a Class 5A team all season. All of their losses came to 6A league rivals Wilson and Reading High, which met for the District 3 title. The 23 wins are tied for second-most in school history, and are the most in 30 years.
Class 5A
First team
Deuce Turner, 6-1 Sr. G, Malvern Prep
Rahsool Diggins, 6-3 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood
Andrew Carr, 6-10 Sr. F, West Chester East
Michael Carmody, 6-6 Sr. F, Mars
Quadir Copeland,6-5 Jr. F, Gettysburg
Rodney Gallagher, 6-0 Fr. G, Laurel Highlands
Second team
Jaylen Stinson, 6-0 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood
Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood
Michael Lucarotti, C 6-4 Jr. G, Erie Cathedral Prep
Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Ryan
Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4 Sr. F, Archbishop Ryan
Josh Parra, 6-5 Sr. F, Milton Hershey
Third team
Mason Barnes, 6-1 Sr. G, Pottsville
Marcus Randolph, 6-4 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood
Logan Shanahan, 6-6 Sr. F, Unionville
Daryl Coleman, 6-4 Jr. F, Southern Lehigh
Seth Beers, 6-0 Sr. G, Lampeter-Strasburg
Elija Rosenthal, 6-0 Sr. G, Wallenpaupack
Coach of the year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg
