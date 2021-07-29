There will be some great basketball being played in Philadelphia in the coming days. The 13th annual Chosen Game will return to Philadelphia on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Live! Casino & Hotel. This outstanding basketball tournament will have a four game slate honoring the region’s best boys and girls’ middle and high school players competing against the backdrop of Philadelphia’s famous sports teams.
The tournament will take place in the Live! Casino & Hotel parking lots on 10th Street beginning at 5 p.m. with the girls middle school game; followed by the boys middle school game at 6 p.m.; the girls high school game at 7 p.m. and the boys high school game at 8 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions attendance to the tournament will be limited and by invitation only.
Rahim Thompson, founded The Chosen League in 2002, and started The Chosen Game tournament in 2008 as a celebration of Philadelphia’s rich high school basketball tradition. The tournament featured the top Chosen League Seniors playing for the last time in the city before leaving for college, competing against the top up-and-coming underclassmen.
Since the league started 212 players have attained Division I basketball scholarships, seven have been honored as McDonald’s All Americans, nine have ben drafted in the NBA, and 16 have played in the NBA with three NBA and NCAA champions.
Some of the notable alumni of the game include Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), Marcus Morris (Los Angeles Clippers), Markieff Morris (Los Angeles Lakers), Wayne Ellington (Detroit Piston), Dion Waiters (Los Angeles Lakers), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Portland Trail Blazers), Lamar Stevens (Cleveland Cavaliers) and others.
