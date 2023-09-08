Set those alarms, Indiana. You too, Orlando.
There’s going to be a Pacers player in the gold-medal game of the Basketball World Cup on Sunday (8:40 a.m. EDT). And there’s going to be at least one Magic player there, too.
Friday’s U.S.-Germany semifinal has a total of five players from the Pacers and Magic — Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero for the U.S., and Indiana’s Daniel Theis along with Orlando’s Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner for Germany.
There’s a total of 26 current players (12 from the U.S., seven from Canada, four from Germany, three from Serbia) from 17 different NBA teams in the semifinals, with the Magic and New York leading the way with three apiece.
Also in the semifinals: Canada center Zach Edey, the reigning AP college basketball player of the year who’ll be returning to Purdue when the tournament ends.
ScheduleFriday — Semifinals: Serbia vs. Canada, 4:45 a.m. EDT; USA vs. Germany, 8:40 a.m. EDT.
Saturday — Fifth- and seventh-place games.
Sunday — Bronze-medal game, 4:40 a.m. EDT; Gold-medal game, 8:40 a.m. EDT.
How to watch the basketball World Cup—In the U.S.: The U.S. semifinal matchup against Germany will be aired on ESPN2, with the broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Friday.
— There are streaming options for all games.
Betting guideThe U.S. remains in the favorite role, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Americans’ odds after beating Italy in the quarterfinals were listed at minus-165 (meaning a $165 wager on the Americans would return $265 total, if they won the gold medal). Canada remained the second choice in the betting at plus-310 (a $100 wager would return $310), followed by Serbia (plus-850) and Germany (plus-900).
The U.S. was quickly installed as a 10.5-point favorite over Germany for Friday’s semifinal. Canada opened as a 4.5-point favorite over Serbia, and the line later moved to 5.5 points.
What to knowWhat you need to know about the Basketball World Cup, and the U.S. road to getting here:
— The World Cup semifinals are here
— U.S. rolls past Italy to make World Cup semifinals
—A preview of the World Cup quarterfinals
— U.S. falls to Lithuania to close second-round play
— Anthony Edwards talks the talk, and more than backs it up for the U.S.
— U.S. rallies past Montenegro to open play in Round 2
—Early U.S. wins: U.S. runs past Jordan to finish perfect in opening group play, U.S. beats Greece in second game, U.S. tops New Zealand in opening game
— The Americans are using lots of depth to their advantage
— For Erik Spoelstra, this trip to Manila is very much like a homecoming
Batum’s vowStill stinging from France’s frustrating 18th-place finish at the World Cup, team captain Nicolas Batum posted some telling remarks on social media days after the team’s run in the tournament ended.
“We had known for several years how difficult the path is to reach the summit. This defeat reminds us how much harder it is to stay there,” Batum wrote, and then told fans that he understands their disappointment — but urged them to remain supportive, especially with France set to play host to the 2024 Olympics.
“We will rise again, together,” Batum wrote.
Reflective visitUSA Basketball’s players, coaches and staff visited the Manila American Cemetery on Wednesday to pay respects to the thousands of soldiers buried there after being killed in World War II.
Players and coaches toured the cemetery, gazed at the names of the soldiers who were lost, saw the white-cross headstones that are meticulously lined up alongside one another. They stood for The Star-Spangled Banner, followed by a rendition of Taps, then gathered around a wreath that USA Basketball ordered for the occasion.
“It puts things in perspective that we play a game,” U.S. point guard and captain Jalen Brunson said. “While this is what we do, a lot of people have given their lives for us. The fact that I get to wear USA across my chest is an honor and I don’t really take it lightly.”
Stat of the dayCanada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 25 points per game in the World Cup. If he continues at that pace, and Canada wins at least one of its last two games, he’ll be the first player to average 25 and leave the World Cup with a medal since Drazen Petrovic in 1986 for the former Yugoslavia.
Quote of the day“Everything that we’ve done in preparation for the last five and a half weeks has been to get to this point. It’s not like we’re all of a sudden going to give them a Knute Rockne speech, even though none of them know who Knute Rockne was.” — U.S. coach Steve Kerr, on the eve of a World Cup semifinal matchup against unbeaten Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.