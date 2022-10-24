The Philadelphia Phillies won the best-of-seven series 4-1 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday and will be going to the World Series come Friday.
Baseball loves its records and unique accomplishments, and here's a new one: The Phillies are the first sixth-seed to reach a World Series.
The Phillies made the expanded playoffs as the final team in the National League to end what had been the second-longest playoff drought in the majors. Their star-laden roster has roared to victories at Citizens Bank Park.
But here is another record that hasn't been examined. There are no African-Americans faces on the roster. And while they have a few players such as second baseman Jean Segura and pitchers Seranthony Dominguez, Ranger Suarez and Jose Alvarado to color things up, the 2022 roster is devoid of Black talent. The last time that a Phillies team boasted no African-Americans and won the National League Pennant, it was 1950. That was the year of the Whiz Kids.
They will play the Houston Astros who are headed to their sixth World Series. The Astros, who blanked the New York Yankees (4-0) in the American League Championship Series, lost last year to the Atlanta Braves (4-2). In 2019, they lost to the Washington Nationals (4-3). In 2017, they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-3) in a controversial victory when Major League Baseball determined in 2019 that they had been illegally using technology to steal signs from opposing teams during their championship season, in addition to during the following season. As a result, the Astros were fined $5 million and docked several top draft picks, while Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year. Both were subsequently fired. Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred opted against punishing any of the players involved or revoking the Astros' World Series title.
One of the things Astros used to do is feature Black players. Like the Phillies, they too don't have any African-Americans on their roster. However, they do have 17 darker-skinned players to liven things up. Their manager is Dusty Baker, an African-American who is rich in baseball history.
The Phillies are the sixth team since divisional play started in 1969 to reach the World Series after a midseason managerial change, the first since the 2003 Marlins. The Phillies were just 22-29 on June 2 when bench coach Rob Thomson replaced Joe Girardi.
A former minor league player and coach, Thomson had been a longtime coach under Joe Torre and then Girardi with the Yankees before the Phillies hired him in 2018. The Phillies had lost 12 of 17 when Thomson was promoted and immediately turned things around, winning his first eight games and going 18-8 the rest of June.
The Phillies' run to the World Series began with a dramatic opening win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Next up, they eliminated the 101-win and defending champion Atlanta Braves in four games in the division series.
Then came the Padres and the Phillies continued winning.
Bryan Harper was named NLCS MVP after hitting .400 with two home runs and five RBIs. It was his clinching home run in the eighth inning off Padres reliever Robert Suarez that decided the game. With J.T. Realmuto on first base after ripping off a leadoff single, Harper hit a 2-2 pitch over the left-centerfield wall that decided the game.
"I didn't want to get back on that flight back to San Diego. I just didn't want to get on a 5½-hour flight," Harper said. "I wanted to hang out at home and enjoy this at home with these fans and this organization and this fan base."
Others felt the same way.
"I think everybody was ready for him to face anybody who came in," said Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin. "I'm not a manager, I'm a pitcher. But you know what, it was so much fun watching J.T. get that base hit and Harper coming up after him. We knew they were in trouble."
In October, the Phillies' stars have been leading the way -- just as owner John Middleton hoped back in the winter of 2018 when he infamously said he was going to spend money in free agency "and maybe even be a little bit stupid about it."
That winter the club signed Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract. He's hitting .419 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 11 postseason games. The Phillies traded for and later re-signed as a free agent All-Star catcher Realmuto, who has two home runs and 10 runs scored. Wheeler, signed before the 2020 season, has been outstanding in October, with a 1.78 ERA across four starts. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber, signed before the 2022 season to bring a power bat to the lineup and some World Series-winning experience from his days with the Cubs to the clubhouse, also had a big NLCS with three home runs and six runs scored.
In the top of the ninth, after David Robertson walked two batters with one out, Game 3 starter Suarez came on in relief on just one day of rest. Signed out of Venezuela in 2012, Suarez has the longest tenure in the organization of anybody on the playoff roster.
Trent Grisham oddly bunted to put runners on second and third with two outs. A hit could have scored two and put the Padres ahead but Suarez ended the rally by getting Austin Nola to fly out to right on the first pitch.
"That was awesome. I'm so happy for him," Wheeler said. "He's grinding, but I felt comfortable with him coming out of the 'pen. He did it a lot last year, so I knew he'd be comfortable and get the job done."
