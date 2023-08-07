WASHINGTON — At 73, Dusty Baker became the oldest manager ever to win the World Series when the Houston Astros took the title last year. On Monday at a White House celebration for the team, President Joe Biden said he could relate.

"People counted you out saying you were past your prime. Hell, I know something about that," joked Biden, who in 2020 became the oldest president ever elected, at age 77. Biden, now 80, is running for reelection in 2024.

The Associated Press 

