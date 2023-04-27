PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos had three hits and three RBIs, Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an injury to Taijuan Walker to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Wednesday night.

J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber also drove in runs for the Phillies, who rebounded from a 5-2 second-inning deficit on a drizzly night. The defending National League champions, who lost their first four games, improved to 12-13 and with a win in Thursday's series finale can reach .500 for the first time this season.

The Associated Press 

