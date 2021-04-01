Philly baseball fans were excited for opening day. The Phillies welcomed a limited number of fans back to Citizens Bank Park for the team’s sold-out home opener against National League East rival the Atlanta Braves. In addition, all while rolling out new safety guidelines for the season.
The gates to the ballpark opened Thursday afternoon. Fans in attendance received opening day rally towels and could take photos of the large opening day letters and iconic Liberty Bell as they moved towards the third base gate.
The Phillies presented a special welcome for fans immediately before player introductions.
During a “Tip Your Cap” for frontline heroes, each of the 41 extraordinary frontline workers that surround the ballpark on street banners were recognized on-field by the Phillies. These amazing men and women were selected from nearly 500 nominations submitted by fans, who all shared heartwarming and personal video testimonies of local essential workers who stepped up to help the city and the community during the pandemic.
A moment of silence was held for members of the Phillies family who recently passed away, as well as those from across the country who lost their lives to COVID-19.
The ceremonial first pitch was threw out by 11-year-old Ellen Salome from West Chester in honor of Nemours Children’s Health System.
And then it was time to play ball for the first time in 2021. Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning to lift the Phillies over the Braves 3-2.
After Nate Jones (0-1) intentionally walked Did Gregorius, Segura hit a bouncer down the third-base line to score Bryce Harper, who began the inning as the automatic runner at second base and advanced to third on a grounder.
In the top of the 10th, center fielder Roman Quinn made a perfect throw to the plate to retire Ozzie Albies, who was trying to score on Marcell Ozuna’s fly ball. Catcher J.T. Realmuto caught the ball and slid in front of the plate in one slick motion, successfully blocking Albies’ path.
Phillies ace Aaron Nola was one strike away from tossing seven scoreless innings before pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval ripped an 0-2 pitch into the second deck in right field to tie it at 2.
The Phillies got 3 1/3 scoreless innings from four relievers, with Connor Brogdon (1-0) working the 10th. They had the worst bullpen in the majors last year, blowing 14 saves with a 7.06 ERA.
Hard-throwing lefty Jose Alvarado struck out three batters in the eighth despite loading the bases. His fastball hit 100 mph on a few of his pitches. Hector Neris threw a 1-2-3 ninth, aided by shortstop Gregorius’ sliding, over-the-shoulder basket catch in shallow left field to deny Albies a hit.
Nola gave up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six. The right-hander tied Hall of Famer Juan Marichal for most starts against the Braves on opening day with three.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
