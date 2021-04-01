For baseball fans, it's opening day. The Phillies are thrilled to welcome a limited number of fans back to Citizens Bank Park for the team's sold-out home opener against National League East rival the Atlanta Braves. In addition, it's important to mask up and be aware of the new safety guidelines for the season.
The gates to the ballpark will open at 2:05 p.m. Fans will receive opening day rally towels. They can also take photos of the large opening day letters and iconic Liberty Bell as they move towards the third base gate.
The Phillies will have a special welcome for the fans to the ballpark for the season at 2:37 p.m.
The player introductions will be at 2:44 p.m.
There will be a 'Tip Your Cap' for frontline heroes. Each of the 41 extraordinary frontline heroes that surround the ballpark on street banners will be recognized on-field by the Phillies. These amazing men and women were selected from nearly 500 nominations submitted by fans, who all shared heartwarming and personal video testimonies of local essential workers who stepped up to help the city and the community during the pandemic.
All service honor guard behind Section 141; the presentation of colors will represent all five branches of the military. A moment of silence will be held for members of the Phillies family who recently passed away, as well as those from across the country who lost their lives to COVID-19.
The national anthem will be performed by Kane Kalas, son of the late Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas, at his father's statue behind Section 141.
The ceremonial first pitch by 11-year-old Ellen Salome from West Chester in honor of Nemours Children's Health System.
The fifth inning several frontline heroes will have an honor of being the Phillie Phanatic's first dance of the season.
