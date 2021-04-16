The Phillies saluted the legacy of the Philadelphia Stars, who are among the Negro League teams whose statistics and records were recently recognized with major league prestige. On April 15, Jackie Robinson Day across the league, the Phillies dedicated the new Philadelphia Stars display in the Suite Level lobby at Citizens Bank Park, featuring a cameo from Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The new area showcases floor-to-ceiling graphics of the Philadelphia Stars from their playing days, as well as an information panel covering "The Story of the Philadelphia Stars."
Also featured are paintings of two local players who starred in the Negro Leagues and are currently enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.: Judy Johnson from the Hilldale club and Roy Campanella, a Philadelphia native, who played for the Baltimore Elite Giants, Philadelphia Stars and Brooklyn Dodgers.
Taking part in the dedication will be former Phillie and 2008 World Champion coach Milt Thompson, Mahlene Duckett (the daughter of the late Philadelphia Stars player Mahlon Duckett) and Cal Puriefoy, the nephew of the late Philadelphia Stars standout Stanley Glenn, as well as Marjorie Ogilvie and Miller Parker from the Business Association of West Parkside, representing the Philadelphia Stars Negro League Memorial Park Restoration Project.
(0) comments
