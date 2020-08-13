The Philadelphia Phillies paid tribute to former Phillies standout Dick Allen by announcing the team will retire his jersey number, no. 15. The ceremony will be held on Sept. 3, 2020, which is the 57th anniversary of Allen’s major league debut with the team. In addition, the Phillies will recognize Allen next season when the fans will be able to attend games and can properly acknowledge his tremendous career.
“Dick Allen burst onto the 1964 Phillies and immediately himself as a superstar. His legendary performance on the field gave millions of fans lasting memories, and he helped cement my love for baseball and the Phillies as a young boy,” said Middleton in a statement. “The Phillies organization is thrilled to give Dick and his family this honor that recognizes his Hall of Fame-worthy career and his legacy as one of the greatest Phillies of all time.”
Allen, 78, played nine of 15 seasons (1963-77) in the majors with the Phillies. In 1964, he won National League Rookie of the Year. During his years with the Phillies, he hit .290 with 204 doubles, 204 home runs, 655 RBI, a .371 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage (.902 OPS) in 1,070 games. Allen’s slugging perentage is second-best in Phillies history, behind only Hall of Famer Chuck Klein (.553), and he ranks 10th in home runs. Allen led his league in OPS four times in his career, including twice with the Phillies in 1966 (1.027) and 1967 (.970).
Allen was a trailblazer. He was one of the early African Americans to play for the Phillies playing during the civil rights era.
Allen was one of greatest sluggers of his era. He had the fifth-most home runs (319) among all major league players over an 11-year span (1964-74) behind four Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron (391), Harmon Killebrew (336), Willie Stargell (335) and Willie McCovey (327). Moreover, his combined .940 OPS was second best, narrowly trailing Aaron (.941). Finally, over those 11 years, his cumulative WAR of 58.3 was tied for sixth-highest among all players, including 37 hall of famers to play during that time.
Allen twice led the American League in home runs, including the 1972 season when he was named Most Valuable Player after hitting .308 with 37 home runs, 113 RBI, 99 walks, a .420 on-base percentage and a 1.023 OPS. His only postseason appearance came in 1976 when he made three starts for the Phillies in the National League Championship Series.
Allen, a seven-time all-star (1965-67; 1970; 1972-74), played nearly every position on the field during his career, but was widely known as a first and third baseman. He played with the Phillies (1963-69; 1975-76), the St. Louis Cardinals (1970), Los Angeles Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Six (1972-74) and Oakland A’s (1977).
Allen is one of the greatest players in Phillies history. He joins Hall of Famers Richie Ashburn (1), Jim Bunning (14), Mike Schmidt (20), Steve Carlton (32), Roy Halladay (34) and Robin Roberts (36) as the only Phillies in team history to have their numbers retired. In 1994, Allen was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame.
In 2014, Allen missed getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by one vote. He was on the Golden Era ballot that focuses on players who starred in the majors from 1950-69. He needed 12 votes to get enshrined. The Golden Days committee will get together December 6 in regards to electing the next Hall of Fame class.
