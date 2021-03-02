The Phillies are preparing to safely welcome a limited number of fans back to baseball for the first 19 regular season home games at Citizens Bank Park, that includes series against the Atlanta Braves (April 1, 3 & 4), New York Mets (April 5-7; April 30-May 2), St. Louis Cardinals (April 16-18), San Francisco Giants (April 19-21) and Milwaukee Brewers (may 3-6).
This "soft opening" of Phillies baseball is in collaboration with the City of Philadelphia and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as dependent on a continuation of declining COVID-19 cases in the area. The well-being and safety of fans, players ad staff will continue to be the absolute priority.
The limited return of fans also includes the addition of extensive health and safety protocols for all Phillies home games, with operational specifics to be announced before Opening Day. Among the protocols:
- With capacity limits for outdoor events currently capped at 20%, 8,800 fans will be permitted at each Phillies home game.
- To allow for socially distant seating, fans will be seated in pods of two, three or four people, with limited pods available for five to six people.
- All attendees age two years and older, must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times in ballpark property, other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.
- All areas of the ballpark accessed by fans will be cleaned and disinfected before, during and after each game by a newly created "Clean Team" utilizing processes and products approved by the CDC ad EPA specifically for use against COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations will also be widely available.
"We have been diligently working with our city and state health officials to finalize health and safety protocols at Citizens Bank Park. With these important measures now in place, we are excited to safely welcome a limited number of our fans back to the ballpark experience," said David Buck, Phillies executive vice president, in a statement. "The unmatched energy our fans bring to the game has undoubtedly been missed, and we can't wait to hear their cheers once again come Opening Day."
The opportunity to attend the Phillies 19 regular season home games at Citizens Bank Park will be offered initially to season ticket holders. The public will also have the chance to purchase tickets starting on Friday, March 12.
