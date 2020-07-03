Phillies Players Test Positive Baseball

In this April 7, 2017, file photo, members of the Philadelphia Phillies stretch before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia. Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex. The team also said Friday, June 19, 2020, that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn't identify any of those affected. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed infielder Scott Kingery and pitchers Hector Neris, Ranger Suarez and Tommy Hunter on the 10-day injured list with no specified injuries.

The team opens camp on Friday, but the four players won't be eligible to return until late next week at the earliest.

The Phillies had seven players test positive for COVID-19 last month, but manager Joe Girardi couldn't answer whether any of the players were among them because of medical privacy.

"What I can tell you is they're on the injured list, and that's about all I can tell you," Girardi said on Thursday. "MLB has given protocols on how to handle it. I don't have a timetable on those players. I can't really answer that question. As soon as I get an answer, I will give it to you."

