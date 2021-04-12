The baseball and softball players will have a chance to play the game this summer. After having the season canceled a year ago, the Phillies hosted a special event to kickoff the Phillies RBI baseball and softball season.
The Phillies held a special drive-thru giveaway event for hundreds of families in their RBI and Jr. RBI programs on Saturday, April 10 at Citizens Bank Park.
The drive-thru socially-distanced event was hosted by the team's youth baseball development department and featured the Phillie Phanatic, Phillies ambassador and 1993 National League champion Mickey Morandini, and 2008 World Series champion coach and 1993 National League champion Milt Thompson.
Families in attendance were able to receive baseball and softball-related giveaway bags and other items as well as register their youth players for the season.
The event is part of the team's commitment to providing opportunities for the youngsters of Philadelphia and surrounding communities to become engaged in baseball and softball through their RBI program. More than 5,000 at-risk youth are currently playing organized baseball and softball through the team's RBI and Jr. RBI programs.
RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) is the Major League Baseball youth initiative that gives young people from underserved and diverse communities a chance to participate in baseball and softball.
