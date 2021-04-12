Jackie Robinson Day is a huge event around Major League Baseball. It will be a big day for the Phillies when they get back into town after playing the New York Mets.
The Phillies will do so when they face the St. Louis Cardinals on April 16 at Citizens Bank Park. They will join Major League Baseball in celebrating the 74th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's Major League Baseball debut during a pregame tribute.
In addition to recognizing Robinson's ground breaking efforts and baseball accomplishments, the Phillies will honor the legacy of the Philadelphia Stars, who is among the Negro League teams whose statistics and records were recently bestowed with major league prestige.
The tribute will start on the field at 6:40 p.m. prior to that night's 7:05 p.m. game against the Cardinals. Fans should note that Jackie Robinson Day celebration will officially be held on April 15 throughout Major League Baseball.
On April 15, 1947, Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was MLB's first African-American player. Robinson wore No. 42 for the Dodgers and paved the way for African Americans in baseball today.
All players, managers and coaches will wear No. 42, as well as a commemorative patch on their hat and jersey sleeve. Themed Stance socks with the commemorative "42" logo will also be worn on-field. In addition, the Jackie Robinson Day logo will be included on base jewels and official dugout lineup cards.
The Phillies will also honor the Philadelphia Stars. All fans will receive Andrew McCutchen Philadelphia Stars T-shirt. Also, Mahlene Duckett will make the ceremonial first pitch in honor of her late father and Philadelphia Stars infielder Mahlon Duckett.
The pregame event will also include video highlights from the dedication of a new Philadelphia Stars display (taking place on April 15) in the Suite Level lobby at Citizens Bank Park, featuring a cameo from McCutchen.
The new area displays floor-to-ceiling graphics of the Philadelphia Stars from their playing days, as well as an information panel covering "The Story of the Philadelphia Stars." Also featured are paintings of two local players who starred in the Negro Leagues and were eventually inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown: Judy Johnson from the Hilldale club and Roy Campanella, a Philadelphia native who played for the Baltimore Elite Giants, Philadelphia Stars and Brooklyn Dodgers.
Participating in the ceremony will be former Phillie and 2008 World Series champion coach Milt Thompson, Mahlene Duckett, and Cal Puriefoy, the nephew of the late Philadelphia Stars standout Stanley Glenn, as well as Marjorie Ogilvie and Miller Parker from the Business Association of West Parkside, representing the Philadelphia Stars Negro League Memorial Park Restoration Project.
The game will also feature a Phillies Charities, Inc. 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefitting the Jackie Robinson Foundation, a national not-for-profit dedicated to higher education advancement among underserved communities. Other highlights will be the Phillies' participation in WURD Radio's Jackie Robinson Day Live Broadcast on April 15, with a special virtual appearance by the Phillie Phanatic.
