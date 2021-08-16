There’s a new book out which some of the great performances in Phillies history. It’s titled “Amazing Phillies Feats” written by Rich Westcott who has written 26 books. Westcott has also written extensively on the Phillies.
In the book, he highlights a number of great players such as Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Richie Ashburn, Jimmy Rollins, Mike Schmidt and others. He also devoted a whole chapter on Phillies legend Dick Allen who played some outstanding basketball for the Phillies.
In the chapter, Westcott chronicles a tremendous stretch of baseball Allen had with the Phillies. He writes, “During a 19-day spree in 1966, Allen compiled a batting record that was simply amazing. In 21 games from June 1 through June 18, Allen laced eight home runs, 26 hits, and drove in 27 runs. Twice he collected four RBI in one game.”
That’s why Dick Allen should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Allen was nothing short of fantastic throughout his career.
Allen played nine of his 15 seasons (1963-77) with the Phillies. In 1964, he won the National League Rookie of the Year. During his years with the Phillies, he hot .290 with 204 doubles, 204 home runs, 655 RBI, a .371 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage 9.902 OPS in 1,070 games.
Allen’s slugging percentage is second-best in Phillies history, behind only Hall of Famer Chuck Klein (.553), and he ranks 10th in home runs. Allen led the league in OPS four times in his career, including twice with the Phillies in 1966 (1.027) and 1967 (.970).
Allen was a trailblazer. He was one of the early African Americans to play for the Phillies during the Civil Rights Movement.
Allen was one of the greatest sluggers of his era. he had the fifth most home runs (319) among all major league players over an 11-year span (1964-74) behind Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron (391), Harmon Killebrew (336), Willie Stargell (335) and Willie McCovey (327). Moreover, his combined .940 OPS was second best, narrowly trailing Aaron (.941). Finally, over those 11 years, his cumulative WAR of 58.3 was tied for sixth-highest among all players, including 37 Hall of Famers to play during that time.
Allen twice led the American League in home runs, including the 1972 season when he was named Most Valuable Player after hitting .308 with 37 home runs, 113 RBI, 99 walks, a 420 on-base percentage and a 1.023 OPS. His only postseason appearance came in 1976 when he made three starts for the Phillies in the National League Championship Series.
Allen, a seven-time all-star (1965-67, 1970; 1972-74), played nearly every position on the field during his career, but was widely known as a first and third baseman. He played with the Phillies (1963-69; 1975-76), the St. Louis Cardinals (1970), Los Angeles Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Sox (1972-74) and Oakland A’s (1977).
In 2014, Allen missed getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame by one vote. He was on the Golden Era ballot that focuses on players who starred in the majors from 1950-69. He needed 12 votes to get enshrined. The Golden Days committee was scheduled to vote on the possibility of Allen being elected, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the vote.
The Phillies retired Allen’s jersey No. 15 last year. The team is wearing a patch that should keep Allen’s name in the national spotlight, in terms of improving his chances for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The timing of this book is also good. Allen is a big part of Phillies history.
