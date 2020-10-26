The national Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled an officially licenses, limited edition bobblehead featuring Negro League stars Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson. The bobbleheads feature Paige playing for the Kansas City Monarchs and Gibson with the Homestead Grays highlighting the 1942 Negro Leagues World Series.
These are the newest bobbleheads recognizing the 100th anniversary of the Negro National Leagues. They were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Negro LeaguesHistory.com and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Paige was born in Mobile, Al, and Gibson hails from Buena Vista, Ga. They were two of the biggest stars in the 1942 Negro Leagues World Series. The Monarchs were champions of the American League. The Grays captured the National League title. The World Series featured winners from the east and west of the Negro Leagues for the first time since 1927.
The Monarchs swept the Grays in four games. The World Series had seven future Hall of Famers and was played in four different locations-Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C., Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, Yankee Stadium in New York and Shibe Park in Philadelphia, which allowed more fans to watch some of the Negro Leagues best players. The 1942 World Series championship was the final one for the Monarchs. The Grays were able to win back-to-back titles the next two years.
The games were played five years prior to Jackie Robinson breaking the color line on April 15, 1947, when he became the first Black player in Major League Baseball joining the Brooklyn Dodgers. Gibson arguably one of the best to ever play the game never saw Robinson break the color line, as he died of a stroke in Pittsburgh on January 20, 1947 when he was just 35 years old according to the press release from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
At age 42, Paige made his major league debut with the Cleveland Indians in 1948, when he became the seventh Black player in the majors. He went on to pitch in a World Series, which the Indians won that year.
In 1971, Paige was the first electee of the Negro League Committee to be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Gibson became the second Negro League player to be inducted in 1972.
The bobbleheads are officially licensed by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLB) in Kansas City, Missouri and approved by the families. A portion of the proceeds benefits the NLBM as well as the respective families according to the release.
For more information on the Negro Leagues special edition bobblehead series go to www.bobbleheadhall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.