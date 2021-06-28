Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association recently announced a new digital and social media campaign to support the “Negro Leagues 101” effort led by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Fans, historians, sports journalists and others should enjoy this new campaign.
The 101 facts about Negro Leagues will be shared daily until Sunday, Oct. 3rd – the last day of the regular season – to commemorate the 101 anniversary of the establishment of the Negro Leagues. Each day’s fact will be released by a Major League player, legend, youth baseball or softball player, or general representative of baseball.
A dedicated landing page (MLB.com/NegroLeagues101) and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum social media platform (@NLBMuseumKC) will be the primary sources of the content. Social media platforms from MLB, MLBPA and clubs also will support this campaign aimed at educating and informing the public about the rich and vast history of the Negro Leagues and Black excellence in the game.
The campaign is part of an educational initiative led by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum called “Negro Leagues 101,” which includes a series of programs, lectures, and events along with virtual learning experiences that includes a virtual tour of the NBLM.
“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is thrilled to have the support of Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Players Association to help amplify this important educational initiative,” said Bob Kendrick, NLBM president in a statement. “I don’t think there was ever a time that people didn’t want to know about the Negro Leagues. They simply had no way to know about this rich history because it has never been fully documented in the pages of American History books. Our goal is to provide even greater access to this incredible chapter of baseball and Americana.”
In addition to the facts campaign, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is unveiling its Negro Leagues 101 logo. The logo will be featured in the videos that will be distributed through this campaign in addition to merchandise that will be available for purchase at the museum store. It also will become the permanent symbol for all NLBM educational programs and initiatives, including the development of an Introduction to the Negro Leagues 101 college-level course.
“We are proud to join the MLBPA in support of the ‘Negro Leagues 101’ educational initiative,” said Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. in a statement. “The Negro Leagues is a story of excellence and resiliency by individuals who accomplished extraordinary feats in the face of bigotry and discrimination. Educating our fans and the public about this history will continue to be a priority for Major League Baseball in our continued support of Bob Kendrick and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.”
“A full understanding of baseball includes knowing the history and legacy of the men and women in the Negro Leagues who paved the way for so many of us,” said Tony Clark, MLBPA executive director in a statement. “I commend the museum for its commitment to preserve, celebrate and educate the public through this campaign and am glad that we can help raise awareness along with Major League Baseball.”
