There's a new baseball website that highlights and profiles African American players in Major League Baseball. MLBbro.com, which covers Black and brown Major Leaguers launched April 1 and since then there has been a host of great stories, highlights, commentaries and different vignettes on African American players.
The website founded by Rob Parker who co-hosts with former NBA writer Chris Broussard a sports talk show "The Odd Couple" on Fox Sports Radio and writes a column for Deadspin. Parker is one of a handful of Black sportswriters who have covered Major League Baseball over the years. He's a member of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
The website recently had a piece titled "These MLB Bros Should Be In Baseball Hall of Fame," written by DA Gambler. It was an interesting story that listed some baseball legends such as Curt Flood, Gary Sheffield, Dick Allen, Fred "Crime Dog" McGriff, Dave Parker, Kenny Lofton and Albert Belle who should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
There has been a big push for Dick Allen to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. In the piece, he provides a strong capsule of Allen's career. Allen, who passed away Dec. 7, 2020 was one of the game's top sluggers. He was a seven-time All-Star, won the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year. He captured the 1972 American League Most Valuable Player Award. Allen completed his career with 351 home runs and 1,119 RBIs.
He's makes a strong case for his Hall of Fame candidacy. He had the fifth most home runs (319) among all Major League players over an 11-year span (1964-74) behind Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron (391), Harmon Killebrew (336), Willie Stargell (335) and Willie McCovey (327).
Allen is arguably one of the greatest players in Phillies history. He was a trailblazer. He was one of the early African Americans to play for the Phillies during the Civil Rights Movement.
The Phillies are honoring him this season by wearing a patch with his number No. 15 on their jerseys. In 2014, Allen missed getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame by one vote. He was on the Golden Era ballot that focuses on players who starred in the majors from 1950-69. He needed 12 votes to get enshrined. The Golden Days committee was scheduled to vote on the possibility of Allen being elected, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the vote. The patch should keep Allen's name in the national spotlight along with this story on MLBbro.com in terms of improving his chances for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
MLBbro.com recognizes Allen and all the African American legends from the past along with today's standouts like Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Tim Anderson (Chicago White Sox) and others. It's a good website to follow for many youngsters playing the game to learn about these great players from the past.
