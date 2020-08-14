Some of the greatest players to ever to step foot on a Major League Baseball field started in the Negro Leagues. The list of players from the Negro Leagues include such baseball legends like Jackie Robinson, Leroy “Satchel” Paige, Larry Doby, Monte Irvin, Roy Campanella, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron just to name a few.
The Negro National League started on Feb. 13, 1920, in Kansas City, Missouri by Andrew “Rube” Foster, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
On Sunday, Aug. 16, the Phillies are joining Major League Baseball in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues before and during that day’s game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park at 1:05 p.m. The centennial commemoration will pay tribute to the legacy of the Philadelphia Stars Negro League baseball team and include a lineup of events both on and off the field.
The entire Phillies roster and all on-field personnel will be recognizing this huge milestone by wearing a Negro Leagues 100th anniversary logo patch on their jerseys. The Negro Leagues anniversary logo, a derivation of the official logo created by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will be featured on base jewels and lineup cards.
The Philadelphia Stars will be featured as Phillies game faces, where their cardboard replicas will be placed in the stands, giving these legends some great recognition at the game.
The Phillies will be tipping their caps to #NegroLeagues100 on social media with the debut of “They Said They Couldn’t Play,” an oral history of the Philadelphia Stars, on their YouTube channel. The 75-minute documentary highlights the important era in baseball and shows what life was like in the Negro Leagues during a time of segregation. The film has exclusive interviews with former Philadelphia Stars players. It’s narrated by former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard.
Other highlights include a special pregame edition of “Behind the Pinstripes,” that will have a feature story about the making of “They Said They Couldn’t Play” with Dan Stevenson, the Phillies Emmy Award-winning videographer who produced and wrote the documentary.
The Phillies are inviting kids to learn about the Negro Leagues by participating in the 100th Anniversary Challenge, available through MLB’s free Summer Slugger program, which provides a great learning experience for children during the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.