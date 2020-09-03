In a special ceremony Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies honored one of its all-time great players, Dick Allen, by retiring his number 15 jersey at Citizens Bank Park.
As a part of the event prior to the Phillies’ game against the Washington Nationals, the Phillies revealed Allen’s retired number above Ashburn Alley and unveiled a replica statue of number 15 in the Phillies Wall of Fame plaza.
Allen felt honored. It also inspired him to reflect on his career.
“Right at the top,” Allen said when asked how he felt about the honor. “At the very, very top. I want to thank the Phillies all the way down to [the Bill] Giles, [the Ruly] Carpenters [the John] Middletons and all the owners that I ever played with and for.
“I always felt like it was a school rather than it being a college, really. You got your schooling right here. We learned baseball and the right way. That’s how it was played at that time and it still is. And [there is] a lot more to be said and heard from this Philly bunch as they keep moving forward of that direction of a baseball school.”
Allen joins Hall of Famers Richie Ashburn (1), Jim Bunning (14), Mike Schmidt (20), Steve Carlton (32), Roy Halladay (34) and Robin Roberts (36) as the only Phillies in franchise history to have their numbers retired.
Phillies managing partner John Middleton, Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt were among those taking part in the ceremony. Some of Allen’s former teammates were also in attendance including Larry Bowa, Larry Christenson, Garry Maddox, Cookie Rojas and Bill White.
Allen will also be honored by the Phillies next season at Citizens Bank Park when fans will be in attendance and can properly salute his outstanding career.
Allen, 78, was a trailblazer. He was one of the early African Americans to play for the Phillies during the civil rights era. His stellar play opened the doors for a number of Black players in the organization.
Allen spent nine of his 15 major league seasons (1963-77) with the Phillies and was named National League Rookie of the Year in 1964. During his years with the Phillies, he hit .290 with 204 doubles, 204 home runs, 655 RBI, a .371 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage (.902 OPS) in 1,070 games. His slugging percentage is second-best in Phillies history, behind only Hall of Famer Chuck Klein (.553) and he ranks 10th in home runs. Allen led the league in OPS four times in his career, including twice with the Phillies in 1966 (1.027) and 1967 (.970).
Allen is one of the best sluggers of his time. He had the fifth-most home runs (319) among all major league players over an 11-year span (1964-74) behind four Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron (391), Harmon Killebrew (336), Willie Stargell (335) and Willie McCovey (327).
In addition, his combined .940 OPS was second best, narrowly trailing Aaron (.941). Finally, over those 11 years, his cumulative Wins Above Replacement (WAR) of 58.3 was tied for the sixth-highest among all players, including 35 position players in the Hall of Fame to play in that time span.
Allen twice led the American League in home runs, including the 1972 season when he was named MVP after hitting .308 with 37 home runs, 113 RBI, 99 walks, a .420 on-base percentage and a 1.023 OPS. His only postseason appearance came in 1976, when he made three starts for the Phillies in the National League Championship Series.
Allen, a seven-time all-star (1965-67; 1970; 1972-74), played just about every position on the field, but was well known for playing first and third base. Allen played with the Phillies (1963-69; 1975-76). He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals (1970), Los Angeles Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Sox (1972-74) and Oakland A’s (1977).
With having his number retired, Allen remembered another great tribute for him, his induction into the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) “Hall of Game” in 2018. That enshrinement was a real special moment.
“I’ve already been inducted to a Hall of Fame,” Allen said. “That was in Kansas City, Missouri. It was the old Negro League.”
Allen should be a major candidate for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2014, he missed getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by one vote. He was on the Golden Era ballot that focuses on players who starred in the majors from 1950-69. He needed 12 votes to get enshrined.
The Golden Days committee was supposed to get together in December in regards to electing the next Hall of Fame class. However, the Hall of Fame recently announced that its Board of Directors has voted unanimously to reschedule this winter’s two Era Committee elections as a result of uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the nation’s safety concerns, the travel restrictions, and the limitations on group gatherings in effect for many regions, it is not possible to ensure that we can safely and effectively hold these committee meetings,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in a statement. “The Era Committee process, which has been so effective in evaluating Hall of Fame candidates, requires an open, yet confidential conversation and an in-person dialogue involving the members of the 16-person voting committee. In view of these concerns, the Board of Directors has decided that the Golden Days Committee and the Early Days Committee will instead meet during the winter of 2021.”
Both committees will consider a ballot of 10 candidates produced by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Historical Overview Committee, which will be announced in the fall of 2021. The committees, which are reconstituted each time they meet, will consider these ballots later that year. The candidates who are elected will be inducted as part of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.
Dick Allen has the credentials to be part of that Hall of Fame class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.