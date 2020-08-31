It took some time but the Philadelphia Phillies' first Black baseball superstar, Dick Allen, will finally get his jersey number 15 retired on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.
The ceremony, which will be done by practicing safe distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will coincide with the date Allen made his Major League debut in 1963 against the Milwaukee Braves before a crowd of 4,949 at Milwaukee County Stadium in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In the lineup playing left field, batting fifth and then wearing number 32, Allen struck out on a 3-2 offering from pitcher Denny Lemaster to lead off the second inning. In the fourth, Allen grounded into an inning-killing double play to third baseman Denis Menke.
Allen's first career hit came with two outs in the seventh when he scorched a 1-2 pitch from Lemaster into left field for a double. Allen, who was replaced by pinch runner John Herrnstein, finished the game 1-for-3.
"I'm looking forward to this," said Mark "Frog" Carfagno, founder of the Dick Allen Belongs in the Hall of Fame campaign. "Dick is so deserving of this honor.
"As I understand it [former Phillies and Major League Baseball standout] Bill White will be there, [former Phillies owner] Ruly Carpenter will be there and [former Phillies star] Cookie Rojas is going to be there. It's going to be long overdue tribute to a great person," he added.
As an organization, the Phillies, which plans to honor Allen in 2021 when it expects fans to return to Citizens Bank Park, haven't had many African-American superstars. The club definitely hasn't had many home-grown superstars who have put up numbers worthy of induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Allen has the stats and probably should've been there years ago.
Many thought he would receive that long-awaited phone call in December. That hope disappeared last month when the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum board of directors unanimously voted to reschedule this winter’s two Era Committee elections.
Allen was set to be on the Golden Days Era Committee ballot for consideration in the 2021 hall of fame class.
“With the nation’s safety concerns, the travel restrictions and the limitations on group gatherings in effect for many regions, it is not possible to ensure that we can safely and effectively hold these committee meetings,” said Jane Forbes Clark, chairwoman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
“The Era Committee process, which has been so effective in evaluating Hall of Fame candidates, requires an open, yet confidential conversation and an in-person dialogue involving the members of the 16-person voting committee. In view of these concerns, the Board of Directors has decided that the Golden Days Committee and the Early Days Committee will instead meet during the winter of 2021,” she said.
In 2014, a special Golden Era Veterans Committee, which at the time voted every three years, considered Allen for induction. To be elected, he had to appear on 75% of the ballots, or secure 12 of the 16 votes cast by the committee members. Allen received 11 votes, and the committee didn’t elect anyone in the end
The Golden Days Era Committee and Early Baseball Era Committee were established by the board of directors in 2016 as part of a restructuring of the Era Committee process. The Golden Days Era Committee considers Hall of Fame candidates whose primary contributions to the game occurred from 1950 to 1969, and the Early Baseball Era Committee considers candidates whose primary contributions came prior to 1950.
Each committee will consider a ballot of 10 candidates, compiled by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Historical Overview Committee, which will be announced in the autumn of 2021. Both committees, which are reconstituted each time they meet, will consider these ballots later that year. Any candidates elected will be enshrined as part of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.
Allen supporters were preparing for December 2017, when the Golden Era Committee was scheduled to vote. But in 2016 the Hall restructured the committee, forming two voting groups — Modern Baseball (1970-1987), which voted in 2017, and Golden Days (1950-1969), which was scheduled to vote in December.
Although Allen’s career spanned both eras, his candidacy was pushed back to 2020 because the Hall considered his best years came with the Phillies in the 1960s.
But actually, Allen’s achievements were evenly divided between both eras. He was an All-Star for seven seasons (1965-67, ’70, ’72-’74). In addition to winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 1964, Allen was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player in 1972 while playing for the Chicago White Sox.
During his 15-year major-league career, Allen batted .292, including seven seasons (1964-67, 1972-74) at the .300 mark or higher. He also hit a total of 351 home runs. Of those homers, 177 came with the Phillies in the 1960s but the rest were hit in the 1970s and included the only two times he led the American League in home runs (1972, 1974).
"I don't understand it and I'm very concerned," Carfagno said. "Dick is getting up there in years. He's 78 and this is an honor I want him to receive while he's here. I don't want him to get it posthumously. Several voters on the committee have died. They're getting older too. It's a big concern of mine."
