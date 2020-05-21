Dick Allen's career stands out in new book at the Phillies

While many baseball fans wait to see if there’s going to be a season in July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they can read about some of the great Philadelphia Phillies players and teams in a new book. It’s titled “The Big 50: Philadelphia Phillies” (Triumph Book) written by Philadelphia Inquirer baseball writer Scott Lauber.
In his book, Lauber has a whole chapter on Phillies great Dick Allen, which details his career with the Phillies. This book comes out at a significant time because he could be a candidate again for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
In 2014, Allen missed getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by one vote. He was on the Golden Era ballot that focuses on players who starred in Major League Baseball from 1950-69. He needed 12 votes to get enshrined.
Allen had a 15-year career in the majors. He played nine seasons with the Phillies. He was one of the early African American players to play for the Phillies. He played during the civil right era.
He had two stints with the team with the team (1963-69, 1975-76). He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals (1970), Los Angeles Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Sox (1972-74) and Oakland Athletics (1977).
Some of his greatest years were with the Phillies. In 1964, he was named the National League Rookie of the Year after hitting .318 with 29 homes runs and 91 RBIs. His first five seasons were outstanding — he averaged 30 home runs, 90 RBIs and 150 hits a season from 1965-69 with the Phillies. Allen played in three All-Star games while he was in Philadelphia
In 1972, Allen was selected as the American League Most Valuable Player when he played for the White Sox. He had a tremendous season hitting 37 home runs and producing 113 RBIs. He also had a .308 batting average. Allen won the AL home run title in 1972 and 1974 with 37 and 32 home runs, respectively. He completed his career with a .292 batting average, 351 home runs and 1,119 RBIs.
His OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) for the period from 1964 to 1974 was 165, which is better than Hall of Famers Willie McCovey (161), Hank Aaron (159), Willie Stargell (153), Roberto Clemente (151), Willie Mays (148) and Harmon Killebrew (148).
Allen certainly has a resume worthy of induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Mark Carfagno has led an effort locally to get Allen into the Hall of Fame. According to the book, the Golden Days will get together for a meeting in December. This could be a very important meeting for Allen in terms of getting into the Hall of Fame. The Golden Days Committee selects players who were standouts from 1950-1969. Allen certainly fits into that category. He could get his long-awaited call for the Hall of Fame this year.
